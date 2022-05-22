Eminem Makes A Guest Appearance On Saturday Night Live For Final Pete Davidson Appearance - Noise11.com

Eminem made a surprise appearance during Pete Davidson’s rap music parody on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

As part of the season finale on Saturday evening, the comedian paid tribute to show creator Lorne Michaels by performing a spoof of the rapper and Dr. Dre’s 1999 hit Forgot About Dre that was titled Forgot About Lorne.

“That guy has literally done everything for me, so I’m going to pay him back by doing this rap video exactly the way he wrote it,” Pete told guest host Natasha Lyonne after pretending to find a script for a rap penned by Lorne in the trash.

Dressed as Lorne, Pete then delivered a rap in which he references the producer’s influence, especially his role in launching the careers of the likes of David Spade, Kristen Wiig, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell.

“So what do you say about a comedy great, been doing it himself for half a century straight,” the 28-year-old rapped. “Wanna talk about all the crazy people he made, every single decade has ridiculous names.”

Towards the end, Eminem stepped in and asked Pete why he is impersonating him again, having previously spoofed his songs Without Me and Stan on the show.

“I would just stop. Yeah, they all suck… Just please, stop… It’s really bad. Pete, don’t fucking do it again,” he jokingly declared.

Earlier, Pete confirmed he was departing the show after an almost eight-year run.

