 Eminem Makes A Guest Appearance On Saturday Night Live For Final Pete Davidson Appearance - Noise11.com
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean

Eminem Makes A Guest Appearance On Saturday Night Live For Final Pete Davidson Appearance

by Music-News.com on May 23, 2022

in News

Eminem made a surprise appearance during Pete Davidson’s rap music parody on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

As part of the season finale on Saturday evening, the comedian paid tribute to show creator Lorne Michaels by performing a spoof of the rapper and Dr. Dre’s 1999 hit Forgot About Dre that was titled Forgot About Lorne.

“That guy has literally done everything for me, so I’m going to pay him back by doing this rap video exactly the way he wrote it,” Pete told guest host Natasha Lyonne after pretending to find a script for a rap penned by Lorne in the trash.

Dressed as Lorne, Pete then delivered a rap in which he references the producer’s influence, especially his role in launching the careers of the likes of David Spade, Kristen Wiig, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell.

“So what do you say about a comedy great, been doing it himself for half a century straight,” the 28-year-old rapped. “Wanna talk about all the crazy people he made, every single decade has ridiculous names.”

Towards the end, Eminem stepped in and asked Pete why he is impersonating him again, having previously spoofed his songs Without Me and Stan on the show.

“I would just stop. Yeah, they all suck… Just please, stop… It’s really bad. Pete, don’t fucking do it again,” he jokingly declared.

Earlier, Pete confirmed he was departing the show after an almost eight-year run.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Related Posts

The Village People with Victor Willis in Melbourne on Tuesday 12 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Village People’s Victor Willis Wants Trevor Noah To Resign As Grammy Host

Village People co-founder Victor Willis thinks comedian Trevor Noah should step down as host of the 2022 Grammy Awards because of his comments about Kanye West.

March 23, 2022
Penn and Teller
Penn and Teller To Perform For The First Time In Australia

Las Vegas magic duo Penn & Teller will perform in Australia for the first time ever in June.

February 22, 2022
Bob Saget
Full House Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

TV star and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. Saget was on tour in the USA. He had just started the tour in Florida. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

January 10, 2022
Kid Rock performs at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on 7 December 2013. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Weird Al Tweets Kid Rock’s Anti-Vax Song Is Not Him

Weird Al Yankovic has taken the piss out of Kid Rock's new antivax song in a tweet.

November 24, 2021
John Hamm with Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm 11
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Is Coming 24 October

Season 11 of Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, the show starring Larry David playing the part of Larry David, will return on 24 October.

October 14, 2021
Norm Macdonald photo from Netflix
Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies At Age 61

Norm Macdonald, best known for his role in Saturday Night Live, has died from cancer at the age of 61.

September 15, 2021
Jim Jefferies
Jim Jefferies Australian Tour Postponed Dur To Covid Lockdown

UPDATED: Jim Jefferies Australian tour information.

June 26, 2021