Mojo Nixon Dies At Age 66 - Noise11.com

Musician, actor, DJ and cult hero Mojo Nixon has died at the age of 66.

Nixon was born Neill Kirby McMillan Jr in Danville, Virginia in 1957.

Mojo Nixon was best known for the novelty song ‘Elvis Is Everywhere’ from his 1987 album ‘Bo-Day-Shus!!!’.

He also had a series of irreverent songs like ‘Jesus at McDonalds’, ‘Debbie Gibson is Pregnant with my Two-Headed Lovechild’ and ‘Don Henley Must Die’.

Nixon made his acting debut in the Jerry Lee Lewis biopic ‘Great Balls of Fire’ playing the drummer. The movie also starred Winona Ryder who later appeared in his ‘Debbie Gibson is Pregnant with my Two-Headed Lovechild’ video.

In the 90s Mojo Nixon worked as a DJ at KGB-FM in San Diego and WEBN-FM in Cincinnati. He also had a show on Sirius Radio.

Mojo Nixon died on 7 February, 2024 from a heart attack.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

