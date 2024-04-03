 Watch Bruce Springsteen “Act” On Curb Your Enthusiasm - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Watch Bruce Springsteen “Act” On Curb Your Enthusiasm

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2024

in News

Bruce Springsteen made his first cameo acting job (at least I think it is his first, I can’t find another reference anywhere) in Season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

This week’s season 9 episode of hilarious with Bruce catching Covid from Larry David and having to cancel the final dates on this World tour because of David. The plot mirrors the real life recent situation where Bruce really did have to cancel his world tour, not because of Larry, but due to a real life illness which we later learned was peptic ulcer disease.

Bruce made a brief cameo in episode 2 of Curb Your Enthusiasm this year but episode 9 is all about the Boss and it is (as Larry would say) “pretty, pretty, pretty good”.

Watch the segments:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Gudinski Ego Soundtrack
‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ Story Heads To 7 and 7plus

‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ will screen on free-to-air via Channel 7 in Australia on 9 April.

5 mins ago
Glenn Hughes at Hamer Hall Melbourne on Friday 29 September 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Glenn Hughes To Perform 50th Anniversary Burn Tour For Australia

Glenn Hughes will return to Australia for the Burn tour in October to mark the 50th anniversary of his classic album induction into Deep Purple.

3 hours ago
John Sinclair from John Sinclair Foundation website
John Sinclair, MC5 Manager and Subject of John Lennon Song, Dies At 82

Activist John Sinclair, the poet, producer and manager of MC5, has died at the age of 82.

6 hours ago
Tim Finn Digs Deep For Solo Show In Sydney

Tim Finn performed a one-off show for Sydney on 30 March with a few surprises.

1 day ago
Marvin Gaye
Unreleased Marvin Gaye Recordings Found In Belgium

More than 60 "spine-tingling" lost Marvin Gaye tracks have been uncovered in Belgium.

1 day ago
Catching Fire Anita Pallenberg
Anita Pallenberg ‘Catching Fire’ Doco Premieres

‘Catching Fire’ is a new documentary about the life of Anita Pallenberg, who was the partner of not one but two Rolling Stones.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Returns To The Stage With Help From Moss, Fanning, Teskey and Emmanuel

Jimmy Barnes has returned to work. Jimmy played his first show since his heart surgery at Byron Bay on Sunday. It was his first stage appearance since Mushroom 50 on 26 November. Days later, he was fighting for his life after a bacterial infection spread to his heart.

2 days ago