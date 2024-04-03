Watch Bruce Springsteen “Act” On Curb Your Enthusiasm - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen made his first cameo acting job (at least I think it is his first, I can’t find another reference anywhere) in Season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

This week’s season 9 episode of hilarious with Bruce catching Covid from Larry David and having to cancel the final dates on this World tour because of David. The plot mirrors the real life recent situation where Bruce really did have to cancel his world tour, not because of Larry, but due to a real life illness which we later learned was peptic ulcer disease.

Bruce made a brief cameo in episode 2 of Curb Your Enthusiasm this year but episode 9 is all about the Boss and it is (as Larry would say) “pretty, pretty, pretty good”.

Watch the segments:

