Bruce Springsteen Postpones All Shows In September - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Postpones All Shows In September

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2023

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all September shows under doctors orders as he is treated for peptic ulcer disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Peptic ulcers occur when acid in the digestive tract eats away at the inner surface of the stomach or small intestine. The acid can create a painful open sore that may bleed. Your digestive tract is coated with a mucous layer that normally protects against acid”.

Shows effected by the cancellations are Philadelphia, Syracuse, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Uncasville, Albany, Columbus and Washington.

The Philadelphia shows for this week have been rescheduled for 21 and 23 August, 2024.

Bruce was taking October off. The next scheduled show is 3 November in Vancouver Canada.

Apart from the two Philadelphia dates, no other 2024 dates have been scheduled. Springsteen did mention Australia was going to be part of this tour but as yet nothing has been announced.

It has been announced:

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.

Springsteen made the following comment:

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.

Love and God bless all,

Bruce”

