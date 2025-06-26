Neil Young Digs Deep For 2025 Euro setlist - Noise11.com

Neil Young has been reaching deep into the catalogue to dust off a few songs rarely played in more than a decade.

Two songs from 2003’s ‘Greendale’ are in the set. ‘Be The Rain’ has only been played three times since 2004 in 2014 and ‘Sun Green’ hasn’t been played since 2004.

Two Crosby Stills Nash & Young songs are from the 1988 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young album ‘American Dream’ and 1999’s ‘Looking Forward’. ‘Looking Forward’ hasn’t been performed since 2000 and ‘Name of Love’ was last performed by Neil in 2014.

The main set hasn’t changed for the first three Euro shows but the encore rotates. Despite touring with The Chrome Dreams, there is also nothing from Neil’s new album ‘Talkin’ To The Trees’ (released in 13 June 2025). Neil recorded the album as Neil Young & The Chrome Dreams.

2022’s ‘World Record’ and 2021’s ‘Barn’ were also absent from the set.

In Sweden, 18 June the encore was ‘Rockin’ In the Free World’, Norway 20 June the encore was ‘Cortez The Killer’ and the 22 June show in Denmark featured ‘Down By The River’ and ‘Rockin’ In the Free World’

22 June 2025 Norway:

1. Comes a Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)

2. Be the Rain (from Greendale, 2003)

3. When You Dance, I Can Really Love (from After The Goldrush, 1970)

4. Cinnamon Girl (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

5. Fuckin’ Up (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

6. Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)

7. The Needle and the Damage Done (from Harvest, 1971)

8. Harvest Moon (from Harvest Moon, 1992)

9. Looking Forward (from CSNY, Looking Forward, 1999)

10. Sun Green (from Greendale, 2003)

11. Love and Only Love (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

12. Like a Hurricane (from American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977)

13. Name of Love (from CSNY, American Dream, 1988)

14. Old Man (from Harvest, 1971)

Encore:

15. Down by the River (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

16. Rockin’ in the Free World (from Freedom, 1989)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook