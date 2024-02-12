 Bruce Springsteen Makes A Cameo On Curb Your Enthusiasm - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2024

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12 Episode 2 had a special guest. Bruce Springsteen makes a cameo.

Bruce features in a segment of ‘The Lawn Jockey’ episode where Larry is jailed for handing out a bottle of water to Leon’s Auntie Rae, therefore violating Georgia’s Election Integrity Act. The ridiculous law is actually real. The Election Integrity Act of 2021 “makes it a crime for outside groups to give free food or water to voters waiting in line in order to solicit votes”.

So Larry hands Rae the water, is arrested and goes to jail. When he is released, it is national news and he is a hero. The piece is setup through a made-up news segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show.

Bruce says, “Larry David took a big risk. He took his name and his body on the line. Involvement. That’s Larry David’s middle name. Larry “Involvement” David.

Watch the segment:

