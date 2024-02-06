Tenacious D Australian Tour Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Jack Black and Kyle Gass will reunite as the Batman and Robin of rock when Tenacious D tour Australia in July.
It has been 10 years since Tenacious D last played in Australia.
Black and Gass met when they were both in experimental theatre group The Actors’ Gang in LA. They performed in coffee clubs in LA and gradually built up a fanbase. Pete Stahl of The Scream saw them and then took his drummer at the time, a guy called Dave Grohl along to see them. That’s where the Grohl connection started.
The Spicy Meatball setlist from 2023 in Texas was:
Kickapoo
Low Hangin’ Fruit
Jailbreak (Thin Lizzy cover)
Rize of the Fenix
Wonderboy
Tribute
Video Games
The Metal
Sax-a-Boom
Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty song)
Roadie
Dude (I Totally Miss You)
Wicked Game (Chris Isaak cover)
Dio
Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)
Double Team
Encore:
Good Times Bad Times (Led Zeppelin cover)
Master Exploder
The Spicy Meatball Song
Fuck Her Gently
Tickets on sale from 12pm (local time) on 9 February.
Tenacious D 2024 Tour Dates
Sun 14 Jul – ICC Sydney Theatre
Tue 16 Jul – Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Thu 18 Jul – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat 20 Jul – Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne)
Mon 22 Jul – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
