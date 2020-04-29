Eminem Says Fame Quarantined Him Decades Ago

Eminem isn’t struggling to adjust to the coronavirus lockdown because fame has had him “quarantined” for years.

The rapper is known for keeping a low profile in his daily life and is rarely photographed out and about when he’s not on tour.

And when asked how he’s coping with the social distancing guidelines put in place in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Eminem told Shade45’s Sway Calloway that he’s actually used to being kept inside.

“Fame has definitely over the years kinda already had me quarantined, but it’s the fact of knowing that you can’t really go out and we can’t move like how we normally move, the 47-year-old, real name Marshall Mathers, said. “It’s not just the same thing for me every day that it always is. There’s something to be said about knowing that you can’t go out and do certain things.”

But Eminem has been doing his best to use the situation to get a jump on his songwriting, as he can’t go to the recording studio right now.

“It’s not the same when you can’t do a lot of your regular routines and shit, and going to the studio is like my outlet,” he explained. “We can’t really get in and do much, so I’ve just been writing.”

