 Eminem Spent $600 On Rare Nas Cassette - Noise11.com
Eminem 2018 by Craig Mcdean

Eminem 2018 by Craig Mcdean

Eminem Spent $600 On Rare Nas Cassette

by Music-News.com on April 29, 2021

in News

Eminem once spent $600 (£430) on a cassette copy of Nas’ studio debut album Illmatic.

A lifelong collector, Eminem loves chasing down hard-to-find items and when he decided he needed an unopened copy of the 1994 classic, he went all out to get his hands on one.

“Man, I couldn’t find that shit nowhere (sic),” Eminem told Paul Rosenberg and DJ Whoo Kid during a Clubhouse room chat as part of a Shady Con online event.

“I finally found one and it cost like 500 to 600 dollars for a sealed copy,” Eminem added, posing the question: “because who the fuck had a copy of Illmatic and didn’t open it? Nobody.”

He went on: “I think it’s backstock from what record stores had in the back storage – the tapes that never sold, so they just kept them and sold them online. That’s the only thing I can think of.”

The rapper launched his digital festival, Shady Con, last week, giving fans the chance to own a variety of Eminem-approved non-fungible token (NFT) collectables, as well as some original instrumental beats.

“I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on. Not much has changed for me as an adult,” he shared.

The hitmaker then explained the appeal of the unique tokens: “I’ve attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone. I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Six60, music news, noise11.com
Six60 To Tour Australia In November

With the New Zealand travel bubble now open, Six60 will head to Australia in November.

10 hours ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Appear To Have A New Album

Coldplay have teased a project called 'Alien Radio'.

13 hours ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Teases New Music

Noel Gallagher has teased new music is set to arrive on Friday (29.04.21).

14 hours ago
Florence + The Machine
Florence Welch Writes Song For Great Gatsby Musical

Florence Welch is heading to Broadway after writing the songs for a new musical version of The Great Gatsby.

15 hours ago
The Basics
Gotye’s Band The Basics Retire From Touring

The Basics, the Victorian band featuring Wally De Backer (Gotye), Kris Schroeder and Tim Heath, have announced they will tour no more.

23 hours ago
Alex James Blur perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 28 July 2015.
Alex James Hints A Blur Reunion

Alex James has hinted Blur could perform at the Big Feastival.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Nike Prototype Shoe Sells For $1.8 Million

The Nike shoes Kanye West wore during his performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards has sold at auction for $1.8 million.

2 days ago