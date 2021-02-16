 Enya ‘Orinoco Flow’ Gets Reissue Because of Bizarre Car Ad - Noise11.com
Enya ‘Orinoco Flow’ Gets Reissue Because of Bizarre Car Ad

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2021

in News

Enya’s ‘Orinoco Flow’ has been reissued in Australia after a bizarre, drug-fucked television commercial for a car ad made it popular again.

In the Hyundai ad a couple of screaming brats go undisciplined because their incompetent parents are seen not being able to handle them. (Hey great branding message right there Hyundai).

Then the kids calm down, break into the Enya song as bizarre things happen up and down the street (some long haired dude on a white house rides past for example) suggesting that the parents have probably snorted the nearest substance they could find to forget they ever had them to start with.

That’s followed by some poor aged care patients on a bus (keeping the Joe Hockey ‘poor people don’t drive cars’ tradition going) and mum finally drifts off the sleep in the car, suggesting the drugs are really kicking in.

Its hard to believe some clown in an ad agency even got this past the boardroom. It is even harder to believe some suit at Hyundi even thought it was a good idea.

Enya originally released ‘Orinoco Flow’ in 1988. It featured on her ‘Watermark’ album. ‘Orinoco Flow’ was a no 1 hit in the UK, no 6 in Australia and no 24 in the USA.

