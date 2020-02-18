Eric Clapton and Friends Perform Tribute To Ginger Baker

Eric Clapton and his famous friends performed a tribute to their friend Ginger Baker in London on Monday.

Ginger Baker was the drummer for Cream featuring Clapton on guitar and Jack Bruce on bass. The band released four albums in two years.

After Cream disbanded, Clapton and Baker formed Blind Faith with Steve Winwood who was also at this show.

Guests for the show were Steve Winwood, Roger Waters, Nile Rodgers, Ronnie Wood, Kofi Baker, Kenney Jones, Henry Spinetti and Will Johns. Eric’s band featured Paul Carrack, Chris Stainton, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd, Willie Weeks, Katie Kissoon and Sharon White.

Proceeds from the show went to Ginger Baker’s nominated charity Leonard Cheshire. The charity supports disabled people around the world.

Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute to Ginger Baker setlist

01. Sunshine of Your Love – with Roger Waters

02. Strange Brew – with Roger Waters

03. White Room – with Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones and Roger Waters

04. I Feel Free – with Nile Rodgers and Willie Weeks / Paul Carrack (vocal)

05. Tales Of Brave Ulysses – with Nile Rodgers and Willie Weeks

06. Sweet Wine – with Will Johns / Paul Carrack (vocal)

07. Blue Condition

08. Badge – with Ronnie Wood and Henry Spinetti

09. Pressed Rat – with Kofi Baker

10. Had To Cry Today – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

11. Presence Of The Lord – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

12. Well Alright – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

13. Can’t Find My Way Home – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

14. Do What You Like / Toad – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers

15. Crossroads (encore) – All

Great show tonight, paying tribute to the wonderful Ginger Baker 🙏❤️🎸 pic.twitter.com/DkZJ7oXAOY — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) February 18, 2020

