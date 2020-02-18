 Eric Clapton and Friends Perform Tribute To Ginger Baker - Noise11.com
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eric Clapton and Friends Perform Tribute To Ginger Baker

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2020

in News

Eric Clapton and his famous friends performed a tribute to their friend Ginger Baker in London on Monday.

Ginger Baker was the drummer for Cream featuring Clapton on guitar and Jack Bruce on bass. The band released four albums in two years.

After Cream disbanded, Clapton and Baker formed Blind Faith with Steve Winwood who was also at this show.

Guests for the show were Steve Winwood, Roger Waters, Nile Rodgers, Ronnie Wood, Kofi Baker, Kenney Jones, Henry Spinetti and Will Johns. Eric’s band featured Paul Carrack, Chris Stainton, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd, Willie Weeks, Katie Kissoon and Sharon White.

Proceeds from the show went to Ginger Baker’s nominated charity Leonard Cheshire. The charity supports disabled people around the world.

Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute to Ginger Baker setlist

01. Sunshine of Your Love – with Roger Waters
02. Strange Brew – with Roger Waters
03. White Room – with Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones and Roger Waters
04. I Feel Free – with Nile Rodgers and Willie Weeks / Paul Carrack (vocal)
05. Tales Of Brave Ulysses – with Nile Rodgers and Willie Weeks
06. Sweet Wine – with Will Johns / Paul Carrack (vocal)
07. Blue Condition
08. Badge – with Ronnie Wood and Henry Spinetti
09. Pressed Rat – with Kofi Baker
10. Had To Cry Today – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
11. Presence Of The Lord – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
12. Well Alright – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
13. Can’t Find My Way Home – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
14. Do What You Like / Toad – with Steve Winwood, Kofi Baker and Nile Rodgers
15. Crossroads (encore) – All

