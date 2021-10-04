Even To Release A Double Album 'Reverse Light Years' - Noise11.com

Even To Release A Double Album ‘Reverse Light Years’ in late October and have gifted you the track ‘Cherry Afterglow’ to start.

The double album is one of those rare artforms that has fascinated the rock fan over decades. Ones that spring to mind include ‘Electric Ladyland’ by Jimi Hendrix, ‘The Beatles’ by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones ‘Exile on Main Street’, Led Zeppelin’s ‘Physical Graffiti’, Pink Floyd ‘The Wall’, The Clash ‘London Calling’ and Dylan’s ‘Blonde on Blonde’.

Even’s Ash Naylor knows it’s a bold move for Even to even consider a double album. “A double album is a bold artistic mindset as much as it is just a longer than usual collection of songs. The aspirations for the band can be either lofty or very basic, or both… Once you’ve committed to the idea of a double, it frees you up to add songs that may be shorter or longer than you might normally place on an album, knowing you have created the sonic real estate to cater for it.”

“I’ve had ‘Electric Ladyland’ for many years,” he adds. “But I rarely played all four sides in succession. 2020, in all its ‘enforced inactivity’ as I call it, enabled me the chance to go back and listen to every nuance of that album and re-discover tracks I may have overlooked the first time round. That’s another advantage of releasing a double: over time certain tracks emerge from the track listing and gain new found status.”

“I’m not expecting people to sit through the whole record in one go but hopefully it is sequenced in such a way that the intermissions between sides afford the listener a break, kind of like watching four quarters of footy.”

‘Reverse Light Years’ is coming on 29 October.

