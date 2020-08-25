 Falls Festival 2020 Cancelled - Noise11.com
The Falls Festival, Noise11, Photo

The Falls Festival

Falls Festival 2020 Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Falls Festival has been cancelled for 2020.

Festival organisers sent the word today citing border restrictions and various lockdown rules that mean that the event cannot proceed.

here is the official statement:

Dear Falls Fam,

Falls Festival will no longer be taking place this year. In May, as the nation seemed to be moving into recovery mode, we were optimistic about forging ahead and supporting our local industry with an all Aussie edition of Falls Festival. We were especially excited to reunite many live music fans, get industry crew back on the job and contribute to the economies of the communities where Falls takes place.

However, given the current status of things and border restrictions in place, it won’t be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year’s timeframe.

As we work with government stakeholders and key agencies to get Falls Festival back in the calendar, as always your safety is our priority. Consider this a raincheck and please know we will be back with more information as it comes to hand.

In the meantime, we’re sending love to our Victorian Falls community. Hang in there! And to all of our Falls fam, stay well and safe. We hope to be with you all again soon.

Big Love
Falls Festival

Noise11.com

