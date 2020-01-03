Fatboy Slim Added To Australian Open Lineup

Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim has been added to the already huge lineup at the Australian Open on Australia Day.

Also added to the two weeks of gigs are Thelma Plum and G Flip, who join Billy Idol, The Veronicas, Kate Miller-Heidke and more.

Fatboy Slim will be playing at the tennis as part of his already announced Australia tour which will take place throughout January.

The full Australian open Lineup is:

JANUARY

20 – Cub Sport w/ Hatchie

21 – Thelma Plum w/ G Flip

22 – LIme Cordiale w/ Ruby Fields

23 – The Veronicas w/ Japanese Wallpaper Kian

24 – Grinspoon w/ Eskimo Joe

25 – Hot Dub Time Machine w/ Example (18+)

26 – Fatboy Slim

27 – Kate Miller-Heidke w/ Seeker Lover Keeper

28 – Broods w/ George Alice

29 – Billy Idol w/ The Delta Riggs

30 – Matt Corby w/ Charlie Collins

31 – Hayden James w/ Running Touch

FEBRUARY

1 – Bastille w/ Max Frost

2 – Ziggy Alberts w/ Fergus James

Click here to buy tickets to the Australian Open. If you’re just going for the music, grab a ground pass.

Fatboy Slim Australian Tour 2020

JANUARY

24 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC (tickets)

25 – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)

26 – Australian Open, Melbourne, VIC (tickets)

31 – The Halls, Sydney, NSW (tickets)

FEBRUARY

1 – Glenelg Beach, Adelaide, SA (tickets)

2 – Nodes Park, Whitfords, WA (tickets)

Check out Fatboy Slim vs Greta Thunberg below:

