Fatboy Slim Added To Australian Open Lineup

Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim has been added to the already huge lineup at the Australian Open on Australia Day.
Also added to the two weeks of gigs are Thelma Plum and G Flip, who join Billy Idol, The Veronicas, Kate Miller-Heidke and more.
Fatboy Slim will be playing at the tennis as part of his already announced Australia tour which will take place throughout January.
The full Australian open Lineup is:
JANUARY
20 – Cub Sport w/ Hatchie
21 – Thelma Plum w/ G Flip
22 – LIme Cordiale w/ Ruby Fields
23 – The Veronicas w/ Japanese Wallpaper Kian
24 – Grinspoon w/ Eskimo Joe
25 – Hot Dub Time Machine w/ Example (18+)
26 – Fatboy Slim
27 – Kate Miller-Heidke w/ Seeker Lover Keeper
28 – Broods w/ George Alice
29 – Billy Idol w/ The Delta Riggs
30 – Matt Corby w/ Charlie Collins
31 – Hayden James w/ Running Touch
FEBRUARY
1 – Bastille w/ Max Frost
2 – Ziggy Alberts w/ Fergus James
Click here to buy tickets to the Australian Open. If you’re just going for the music, grab a ground pass.
Fatboy Slim Australian Tour 2020
JANUARY
24 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC (tickets)
25 – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)
26 – Australian Open, Melbourne, VIC (tickets)
31 – The Halls, Sydney, NSW (tickets)
FEBRUARY
1 – Glenelg Beach, Adelaide, SA (tickets)
2 – Nodes Park, Whitfords, WA (tickets)
Check out Fatboy Slim vs Greta Thunberg below:
