Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham To Tour The Song Club - Noise11.com

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham will take ‘The Song Club’ on the road between July and November.
Felicity has been popping out new music since 1992. ‘The Song Club’ is the eighth album added to her catalogue. Josh is one third of The Waifs. That first album for The Waifs was released in 1996. Josh had a solo album ‘Into Tomorrow’ in 2011.
The Song Club started in January 2020 when Josh and Felicity teamed up with the task of writing a song a week. They compiled their creations for ‘The Song Club’ album and released it in May 2021.
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham Australian Tour 2021
Thur Jul 8 Valencia Soldiers Memorial Hall Valencia Valley
Sat Jul 10 The Old Church On The Hill Bendigo
Fri Jul 23 Trinity Sessions Adelaide
Sun Jul 25 Line and Label Port Lincoln
Fri Aug 6 A & I Hall Bangalow
Sat Aug 7 Wauchope Community Arts Wauchope
Fri Aug 13 Fusebox At The Factory Theatre Marrickville
Sat Aug 14 Tallagandra Hill Winery Gundaroo
Sat Aug 21 Candelo Town Hall Candelo
Fri Sept 10 Avoca Theatre Avoca
Sat Sept 11 Nowra Sounds Delicious Nowra
Thu Oct 7 Duke of George Fremantle
Fri Oct 8 Strings Attached Festival Margaret River
Sat Oct 10 Bridgetown Pottery Bridgetown
Thur Oct 28 Brunswick Ballroom Melbourne
Sat Oct 30 Meeniyan Town Hall Meeniyan
Sun Nov 14 Groundwater Broadbeach
Fri Nov 19 National Theatre Braidwood
Sat Nov 20 Milton Theatre Milton NSW
