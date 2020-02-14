FireFight Australia Schedule Finalised

The timetable for Fire Fight Australia has been announced.
FireFight Australia is the TEG Dainty initiative to benefit fire ravaged Australia.
The FireFight event, starting at 12:45pm and finishing around 11pm, will be broadcast on the 7 Network Australia.
The timetable for Fire Fight Australia is:
12:45pm Welcome to Country
1:00pm Lee Kernaghan
1:25pm Conrad Sewell
1:50pm Baker Boy
2:15pm Daryl Braithwaite
2:40pm Pete Murray
3:05pm Grinspoon
3:30pm Jessica Mauboy
3:55pm Illy
4:20pm Guy Sebastian
4:45pm Peking Duk
5:20pm Delta Goodrum
5:35pm Ronan Keating
5:50pm Tina Arena
6:25pm Alice Cooper
7:05pm Amy Shark
7:30pm 5 Seconds of Summer
8:10pm Queen + Adam Lambert
8:45pm Michael Buble
9:00pm Hilltop Hoods
9:25pm k.d.lang
9:50pm Icehouse + William Barton
10:20pm John Farnham + Olivia Newton-John
https://firefightaustralia.com
🧡 Here are the official set times for #FireFightAustralia.
You can donate now or purchase an official t-shirt at https://t.co/1lEadXnUof to support those whose lives have been impacted by the worst bushfire season in living memory. pic.twitter.com/xbdWJAxLcS
— TEG DAINTY (@TEGDAINTY) February 13, 2020
