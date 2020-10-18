 Fleetwood Mac 'Dreams' Re-Enters UK Chart - Noise11.com
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ Re-Enters UK Chart

by Music-News.com on October 18, 2020

Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams re-enters the Official Singles Chart Top 40 for the first time since 1977, climbing 18 places to Number 37.

The feat follows a surge in streams and downloads following the viral TikTok video of user Doggface208 skating to the track while drinking cranberry juice. Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks have each since responded with their own TikToks paying homage to the clip.

Dreams only peaked at Number 24 upon its original release in August 1977, however its success has endured over the years, racking up just shy of 100 million streams in the UK since streaming was introduced in 2014.

Dreams is Fleetwood Mac’s first UK Top 40 entry in seven years. In 2013, their 1988 hit Everywhere re-entered the Top 40 at Number 15 following its use in a TV advert.

