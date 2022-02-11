Foreigner and King Crimson’s Ian McDonald Dies At Age 75 - Noise11.com

Ian McDonald, best known as a member from King Crimson in 1968 and 1969 and then Foreigner from 1976 to 1980, has died at the age of 75.

McDonald died at his home in New York City. As a member of Foreigner he played on the band’s first three albums including the hits ‘Feels Like The First Time’, ‘Cold As Ice’, ‘Hot Blooded’, ‘Double Vision’ and ‘Dirty White Boy’.

Ian co-wrote the Foreigner song ‘Long, Long Way From Home’ for the band’s debut album.

Foreigner’s Al Greenwood said, “My bandmate and close friend Ian McDonald passed away peacefully yesterday. He was like a brother to me. A true musical genius, Ian’s musicianship was an integral part of launching both King Crimson and Foreigner into legendary status. His contribution to Foreigner’s success was immense. Ian was a dear friend, a kind and wonderful man, and I will miss him terribly”.

Ian was with King Crimson for their biggest album ‘In the Court of the Crimson King’ in 1969. Robert Fripp and Greg Lake were also members of the band.

He has also recorded with Steve Hackett of Genesis and John Wetton of Asia.

A statement from McDonald’s family said he died peacefully at home with his family around him.

