 Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023 - Noise11.com
Frank Ocean, Noise11, Photo

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2021

in News

Frank Ocean will headline Coachella in 2023.

Ocean – who hasn’t played live since 2017 – was due to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival along with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, but unfortunately, the event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while the world-famous music extravaganza will return in April 2022, Frank won’t play until 2023.

Coachella’s co-founder Paul Tollett told the LA Times: “Right now, it’s the Wild West.

“I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

The 2022 event will, however, see Rage Against the Machine and Travis perform, plus Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Coachella had an overwhelming request for refunds when the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Paul said: “I joked that we did too good of a job on refunds.

“I understand you want your refund. You’ve got your hotel, your airfare, all your stuff. Tickets are the smallest of it all, actually.”

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will welcome back festival-goers in the desert at the Empire Polo Club in Indio across the weekends of April 15 to April 17 and April 22 and 23, 2022.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Marty Stuart at Adler Hall New York photo by Nick Kontonicolas
Marty Stuart Kicks Of US Tour In New York

Country great Marty Stuart is back on the road. His first show for his current American tour was at Adler Hall in New York City in Friday July 30.

22 hours ago
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Jared Leto Is Unrecognisable In New #HouseofGucci Movie

Jared Leto has been totally transformed in the movie House of Gucci, coming in November.

2 days ago
Coheed and Cambria Continue The Jessie’s Girl Story With Rick Springfield

New York’s rock band Coheed and Cambria have created a sequel to Rick Springfield’s 1981 number one hit and Rick is all over it. ‘Jessie’s Girl 2’ continues the ‘Jessie’s Girl’ story and Rick contributed to song and video.

6 days ago
David Duchovny band
David Duchovny To Release Third Album ‘Gestureland’

X-Files/Californication star David Duchovny will release his third album ‘Gestureland’ in August.

6 days ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Launches Art and Design Website

Jack White has expanded his empire with his new Jack White Art and Design website.

6 days ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex $200000 A Month In Support

Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock almost $200,000 (£144,000) a month in spousal and child support.

6 days ago
Biffy Clyro, Noise11, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Biffy Clyro To Headline Reading and Leeds Festival

Biffy Clyro have been announced as headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival.

6 days ago