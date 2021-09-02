 Frida Was The Only ABBA Member To Have A Solo Hit Globally - Noise11.com
Frida Was The Only ABBA Member To Have A Solo Hit Globally

by Paul Cashmere on September 2, 2021

It is incredible considering the success of ABBA that only one member went on to have a solo hit. Frida (Anni-Frid Lyngstad) scored a no 3 hit in Sweden, no 5 hit in Australia, no 13 in the USA in 1982 with the Phil Collins produced ‘I Know There’s Something Going On’.

Frida recorded the song at ABBA’s Polar Music Studio in Sweden. Phil Collins was also the drummer on the record. The song was recorded in the final year of ABBA. Frida was looking for a new sound and at the time Collins was the hottest solo act on the planet.

Phil Collins also knew what solo meant. He had just released his first solo album outside Genesis. That album ‘Face Value’ was a number one record around the world. The single ‘In The Air Tonight’ is now considered one of the greatest rock songs of its time.

Frida was looking for a sound that wasn’t ABBA and Collins had that sound.

Frida’s ‘I Know There’s Something Going On’ was written by Russ Ballard. He would also write ‘Can’t Shake Loose’ for Agnetha Fältskog in 1983.

Ballard’s hits for other include America’s ‘You Can Do Magic’, Ace Frehley’s ‘New York Groove’ and ‘God Gave Rock and Roll to You’ for Kiss.

ABBA fans will hear details of their first album and stage project in nearly 40 years today. ‘Voyage’ will be announced here.

