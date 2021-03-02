 From Music Icons To Politicians, Reactions to the Death of Michael Gudinski - Noise11.com
Michael Gudinski. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

From Music Icons To Politicians, Reactions to the Death of Michael Gudinski

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Artists worldwide are paying tribute to music industry legend Michael Gudinski who passed away in his sleep in his Melbourne home overnight.

Leo Sayer is part of the upcoming Apia tour, promoted by the Mushroom Group. In a statement Leo tells Noise11.com, “I’m in total shock over Michael. I don’t reckon he can never be replaced, no-one ever did more for the Australian music industry than he did. We are all running around like lost sheep today. Vale my friend.”

Jimmy Barnes, one of Michael’s closest friends said, “Today the heart of Australian music was ripped out. I felt it, my family felt it, the music business felt it, the world felt it. Michael Gudinski was not only that heart but he was my friend”.

Bruce Springsteen said, “My friend Michael Gudinski was first, last, and always a music man. I’ve toured the world for the last fifty years and never met a better promoter. Michael always spoke with a deep rumbling voice, and the words would spill out so fast that half the time I needed an interpreter. But I could hear him clear as bell when he would say, “Bruce, I’ve got you covered”.

Anthony Albanese wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Michael Gudinski. We were both at the Oils gig in Sydney on Thursday. It’s hard to think of anyone who did more for Australian music than Michael. Vale”.

Kylie Minogue commented, “MICHAEL GUDINSKI – Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me. My heart is broken and I can’t believe he’s gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I’ll always love you ‘The Big G’”.

“This is truly devastating news. Not just for the music industry which he built nearly single handedly, but for his family, who he adored. A giant. Michael Gudinski dead aged 68, industry in shock”, David Campbell said.

Russell Crowe wrote, “RIP Michael Gudinski. Seems almost impossible. A towering figure on the Australian cultural landscape. I’m not sure we ever agreed on anything, except maybe @edsheeran. Still didn’t stop us from being mates for 30 years. I’m going to miss him deeply. My love to his family.”

Foo Fighters posted, “Thank You Michael Gudinski for giving us and countless others the best night of our lives. Over and over again. A true fucking legend. We will miss you dearly. Rock & Roll will miss you deeply.”

