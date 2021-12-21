Frozen Singer Sayaka Kanda Dead At 35 - Noise11.com

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35.

The Japanese singer – who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film ‘Frozen’ and had released two solo albums – was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.

Her agency said in a translated statement posted to her official website: “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. “Sayaka Kanda (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it.”

2021.12.21 平素より私共、並びに神田沙也加をご支援いただき、ありがとうございます。

先般のご報告以降、神田への温かいお言葉を頂戴し、これまでのご支援も含め、改めて深く感謝申し上げます。 本日、ご親族のご希望により、密葬という形で家族にて葬儀を執り行わせていただきましたことをご報告申し上げます。 警察による詳細な検証の結果、事件性はなく、転落による多発外傷性ショックが死因であるとの報告を受けました。転落の原因につきましては、神田本人の名誉と周囲の方々への影響を踏まえて公表を控えたく、お含みいただけましたら幸いです。 私共は神田との突然の別れに混乱しながらも、その事実と向き合い、神田を守れなかったという責任を真摯に受け止めております。 神田の逝去に関して様々な報道がなされると同時に、ご心配のお声も頂戴しております。このような事態となりましたことを、お詫び申し上げます。 なお、ご親族やご友人のプライバシーに関わるような記事の掲載、過剰な取材行為、インターネット上での根拠のない誹謗中傷に関しまして、お控えいただけますよう改めてお願い申し上げます。 株式会社 ローブ

代表取締役 蒲池 光久

The singer and actress was starring in a production of the musical ‘My Fair Lady’ and suspicions were raised when she failed to turn up for a performance, despite having been at a rehearsal the previous day.

The statement continued: “Today, I would like to report that the family held a funeral in the form of a secret burial at the request of relatives. As a result of detailed examination by the police, it was reported that there was no incident and that the cause of death was polytrauma shock due to the fall.”

Her ‘Frozen’ co-star Takako Matsu – who voiced the role of Elsa in the Japanese dub – wrote on Twitter: “I am speechless. The time we spent together is an irreplaceable treasure for me.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



