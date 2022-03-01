Gavin Rossdale Has Doubled In Age Since The Release of Bush’s Sixteen Stone - Noise11.com

Bush founder Gavin Rossdale has literally doubled in age since the release of the first Bush album ‘Sixteen Stone’ in 1994. Gavin was 27 when his debut album was released, he is now 56.

“The only way to have a long career is to do everything unconventionally to somehow last, I think,” Gavin Rossdale tells Noise11.com.

Gavin is well aware of his success because it took such a long time to happen. “In my case it really feels like an interesting journey,” he says. “It took a few years to get going and I guess I was jettisoned as a singer in England not really going anywhere and they weren’t going to sign me. It just didn’t work out like it should. We didn’t find that glory. And then it happened. We found an independent label in America and I was thinking ‘should I sign this deal’ and ‘what other deals have you got. People would say, ‘don’t do that’, ‘don’t go to America’, ‘you are going to get lost’.”

Bush were a UK grunge band sounding like they were fresh out of Seattle. Their success came when they least expected it. “We did everything wrong. We were a rock band in Britpop time and everyone were mods in parkers with Oasis and Blur. They were bands that were absolutely brilliant in their own rite. How do we co-exist or not exist with them? 27 years ago my first record came out. It is very unconventional”.

Now Bush is just a couple of years away from the 30th anniversary of their first alum. “It is such a long career and we are lucky to have it. Anyone who is a true artist just never knows how they got there. It’s a very tormented life. I must be doing something because I still get a chance to do it”.

“Whatever, frame-works and systems and patterns and trends, accepted ideas, they should always be debunked and turned upside down,” Gavin says. “I like singing, it is an interesting way of living, sitting in a room playing music to a beat and then singing something you feel passionate about. I really lucked out on the job front. Okay, I write songs and I try and write good songs and connect with people and its entertainment. I think a lot about it because I’m still doing it”.

Bush will be in Australia for Under the Southern Stars with Cheap Trick, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. The tour begins in Maitland, NSW on 11 March 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



