George Harrison Estate Premieres Previously Unreleased ‘Cosmic Empire’ - Noise11.com

The previously unreleased George Harrison song ‘Cosmic Empire’ has been reissued ahead of the 50th Anniversary edition of ‘All Things Must Pass’, coming in August.

According to the Harrison estate,

The sessions for George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass began just six weeks after the April 1970 announcement of The Beatles’ break-up. Two days were spent recording thirty demos that were being considered for his new, as yet untitled, album, in Studio Three at EMI Studios, Abbey Road in St. John’s Wood, London. The first day, May 26, saw Harrison record fifteen songs backed by Ringo Starr and his longtime friend, bassist Klaus Voormann, beginning with “All Things Must Pass.” The following day, May 27, George ran through an additional fifteen songs solo for co-producer Phil Spector on his own.

While a remarkable amount of the songs demoed made the triple LP, not everything made the cut and now for the first time ever, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of All Things Must Pass, all 30 demos are being made available, including 26 tracks never before officially released as well as several songs that didn’t make the album like “Cosmic Empire,” “Going Down To Golders Green,” “Dehra Dun,” “Sour Milk Sea,” “Om Hare Om,” Window Window,” “Beautiful Girl,” “Mother Divine,” and “Nowhere To Go.”

Five decades after it was recorded, “Cosmic Empire” debuts today and sees Harrison performing the song on acoustic guitar on the second day of recording. The song is accompanied by a compelling lyric video that brings to life the natural and cosmic worlds George sings about in the song through a series of colorful animated collages. The video, which was produced by the animation house, Yes, Please, is premiering on YouTube and the song is available to stream now everywhere.

The expanded ‘All Things Must Pass’ will be released on 6 August 2021.

George Harrison All Things Must Pass Uber edition

GEORGE HARRISON

ALL THINGS MUST PASS

SUPER DELUXE EDITION

(Capitol/UMe)

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 6, 2021

TRACKLISTING

(5CD/BR)

Disc One (Main Album)

1. I’d Have You Anytime

2. My Sweet Lord

3. Wah-Wah

4. Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)

5. What Is Life

6. If Not For You

7. Behind That Locked Door

8. Let It Down

9. Run Of The Mill

Disc Two (Main Album Cont.)

1. Beware Of Darkness

2. Apple Scruffs

3. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

4. Awaiting On You All

5. All Things Must Pass

6. I Dig Love

7. Art Of Dying

8. Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)

9. Hear Me Lord

10. Out Of The Blue *

11. It’s Johnny’s Birthday *

12. Plug Me In *

13. I Remember Jeep *

14. Thanks For The Pepperoni *

* Newly Remastered/Original Mix

Disc Three (Day 1 Demos – Tuesday 26 May 1970)

1. All Things Must Pass (Take 1) †

2. Behind That Locked Door (Take 2)

3. I Live For You (Take 1)

4. Apple Scruffs (Take 1)

5. What Is Life (Take 3)

6. Awaiting On You All (Take 1) †

7. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 2)

8. I’d Have You Anytime (Take 1)

9. I Dig Love (Take 1)

10. Going Down To Golders Green (Take 1)

11. Dehra Dun (Take 2)

12. Om Hare Om (Gopala Krishna) (Take 1)

13. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) (Take 2)

14. My Sweet Lord (Take 1) †

15. Sour Milk Sea (Take 1)

Disc Four (Day 2 Demos – Tuesday 27 May 1970)

1. Run Of The Mill (Take 1) †

2. Art Of Dying (Take 1)

3. Everybody/Nobody (Take 1)

4. Wah-Wah (Take 1)

5. Window Window (Take 1)

6. Beautiful Girl (Take 1)

7. Beware Of Darkness (Take 1)

8. Let It Down (Take 1)

9. Tell Me What Has Happened To You (Take 1)

10. Hear Me Lord (Take 1)

11. Nowhere To Go (Take 1)

12. Cosmic Empire (Take 1)

13. Mother Divine (Take 1)

14. I Don’t Want To Do It (Take 1)

15. If Not For You (Take 1)

† Previously Released

Disc Five (Session Outtakes and Jams)

1. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 14)

2. Wah-Wah (Take 1)

3. I’d Have You Anytime (Take 5)

4. Art Of Dying (Take 1)

5. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27)

6. If Not For You (Take 2)

7. Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine) (Take 1)

8. What Is Life (Take 1)

9. Beware Of Darkness (Take 8)

10. Hear Me Lord (Take 5)

11. Let It Down (Take 1)

12. Run Of The Mill (Take 36)

13. Down To the River (Rocking Chair Jam) (Take 1)

14. Get Back (Take 1)

15. Almost 12 Bar Honky Tonk (Take 1)

16. It’s Johnny’s Birthday (Take 1)

17. Woman Don’t You Cry For Me (Take 5)

Blu-ray Audio Disc (Main Album Only; Surround, Atmos, Hi-Res)

1. I’d Have You Anytime

2. My Sweet Lord

3. Wah-Wah

4. Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)

5. What Is Life

6. If Not For You

7. Behind That Locked Door

8. Let It Down

9. Run Of The Mill

10. Beware Of Darkness

11. Apple Scruffs

12. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

13. Awaiting On You All

14. All Things Must Pass

15. I Dig Love

16. Art Of Dying

17. Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)

18. Hear Me Lord

19. Out Of The Blue

20. It’s Johnny’s Birthday

21. Plug Me In

22. I Remember Jeep

23. Thanks For The Pepperoni

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments