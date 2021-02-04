 George Harrison’s Dark Horse Record Label To Release Joe Strummer Best Of - Noise11.com
Joe Strummer

Joe Strummer

George Harrison’s Dark Horse Record Label To Release Joe Strummer Best Of

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2021

in News

The compilation for The Clash rhythm guitarist curates Strummer singles, rarities and fan favs into one album.

George Harrison created Dark Horse Records for his solo releases in the 70s. He called the label because he was called The Dark Horse of The Beatles. Dark Horse Records was home to Splinter, Ravi Shankar and from 1979’s ‘George Harrison’ album the remainder of George’s solo records though to the posthumous ‘Brainwashed’. BMG now distributed the reactivated label.

The Joe Strummer solo best-of features solo Joe performing The Clash’s ‘Rudie Can’t Fail’, and their cover of ‘I Fought The Law’.

Bob Dylan’s son Jakob Dylan has written the liner notes.

ASSEMBLY TRACKLISTING
Coma Girl
Johnny Appleseed
I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *
Tony Adams
Sleepwalk
Love Kills
Get Down Moses
X-Ray Style
Mondo Bongo
Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *
At The Border, Guy
Long Shadow
Forbidden City
Yalla Yalla
Redemption Song
Junco Partner (Acoustic) *
* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones To Release 42nd Album ‘Surrounded By Time’

Tom Jones will release his 42nd album ‘Surrounded By Time’ album in April.

14 mins ago
Engelbert Humperdinck and wife Patricia
Engelbert Humperdinck Asks For Prayers For Wife Patricia

Superstar Engelbert Humperdinck has posted an emotional video asking for prayers for his wife Patricia who is battling Covid.

2 hours ago
Don McLean, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Don McLean Joins Home Free For New Version of ‘American Pie’

Don McLean has teamed up with alt-Country band Home Free for a new version of his classic ‘American Pie’.

6 hours ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band
John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Deluxe Edition Delayed Again But It Is Coming

The impending release of the expanded John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band has been delayed again but we finally have a date for the announcement of a release date. Lennon fans will now find out all the details of the new 159 track box on 4 March 2021.

1 day ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Turned Down Presidential Media From trump Twice

Dolly Parton turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former U.S. president trump twice during his time in office.

2 days ago
Slade
Slade’s Don Powell Forms New Don Powell Band

Former Slade drummer Don Powell has formed his own band The Don Powell Band after being dumped from Slade in 2020.

2 days ago
Ringo Starr, Festival Hall, Melbourne Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Ringo Starr Says His Favourite Bob Dylan Song Is ‘When The Deal Goes Down’

Ringo Starr has picked an obscure 2006 Bob Dylan song as his favourite Dylan song. ‘When The Deal Goes Down’ is from Bob’s ‘Modern Times’ album.

2 days ago