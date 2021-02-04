George Harrison’s Dark Horse Record Label To Release Joe Strummer Best Of - Noise11.com

The compilation for The Clash rhythm guitarist curates Strummer singles, rarities and fan favs into one album.

George Harrison created Dark Horse Records for his solo releases in the 70s. He called the label because he was called The Dark Horse of The Beatles. Dark Horse Records was home to Splinter, Ravi Shankar and from 1979’s ‘George Harrison’ album the remainder of George’s solo records though to the posthumous ‘Brainwashed’. BMG now distributed the reactivated label.

The Joe Strummer solo best-of features solo Joe performing The Clash’s ‘Rudie Can’t Fail’, and their cover of ‘I Fought The Law’.

Bob Dylan’s son Jakob Dylan has written the liner notes.

ASSEMBLY TRACKLISTING

Coma Girl

Johnny Appleseed

I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

Tony Adams

Sleepwalk

Love Kills

Get Down Moses

X-Ray Style

Mondo Bongo

Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

At The Border, Guy

Long Shadow

Forbidden City

Yalla Yalla

Redemption Song

Junco Partner (Acoustic) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

