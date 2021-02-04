George Harrison’s Dark Horse Record Label To Release Joe Strummer Best Of - Noise11.com

The compilation for The Clash rhythm guitarist curates Strummer singles, rarities and fan favs into one album.
The Joe Strummer solo best-of features solo Joe performing The Clash’s ‘Rudie Can’t Fail’, and their cover of ‘I Fought The Law’.
Bob Dylan’s son Jakob Dylan has written the liner notes.
ASSEMBLY TRACKLISTING
Coma Girl
Johnny Appleseed
I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *
Tony Adams
Sleepwalk
Love Kills
Get Down Moses
X-Ray Style
Mondo Bongo
Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *
At The Border, Guy
Long Shadow
Forbidden City
Yalla Yalla
Redemption Song
Junco Partner (Acoustic) *
* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
