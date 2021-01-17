 Gerry Marsden Laid To Rest - Noise11.com
Gerry and the Pacemakers (Gerry Marsden centre)

Gerry Marsden Laid To Rest

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2021

in News

Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers, who passed away on January 3, aged 78, after suffering a heart infection, was remembered in a service at a church near the River Mersey in his home city of Liverpool on Saturday (16.01.21).

The private ceremony could only be attended by 30 friends and family, with his widow, Pauline, and Scottish football legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, among those to pay their respects.

In a touching tribute, the late singer’s wife of 55 years said on behalf of their family: “We, his family, are totally devastated and have been so moved and amazed at the extent of the respect, love and affection received from all over the world.

“When the time is right and we have come out of this terrible pandemic we hope a fitting memorial can be held for him in the city he loved so much.”

Gerry is also survived by their daughters, Yvette and Vicky, and grandchildren, Tom and Maggie.

Sir Paul McCartney was among those to pay tribute to Gerry upon the news of his passing.

The Beatles legend promised to always think of the ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ singer “with a smile”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music.

“My sympathies go to his wife Pauline and family. See ya, Gerry. I’ll always remember you with a smile.”

The 78-year-old musician also shared a photo of The Beatles with Gerry and the Pacemakers and the late Roy Orbison from 1963.

While Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson, who, like Gerry and Paul, hails from Liverpool, North West England, also remembered the singer.

Holly – who previously covered ‘Ferry Cross the Mersey’ – tweeted: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden what a Liverpool Legend. So glad I met him. ferryacrossthemersey youllneverwalkalone.”

‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was adopted as an anthem by Liverpool FC.

And there will be a tribute before the team take on Manchester United on Sunday (17.01.21).

Gerry had undergone a triple bypass heart surgery in 2003, before having a second heart operation in 2016, and ultimately had a pacemaker of his own fitted, which he once joked wasn’t “funny” given his band’s name.

When asked last year if he finds it funny to have a band called the Pacemakers in his older age, he quipped: “No. I’m wearing one, for Christ’s sake.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

