Gibson Premieres Orianthi Guitar - Noise11.com

Gibson has a new guitar, the Gibson Orianthi SJ-200 Acoustic in cherry red, created with Australian guitarist Orianthi.

Orianthi is best known for her work with Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora and Carrie Underwood.

According to Gibson, “Orianthi worked with the luthiers at the Gibson Acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman, Montana to create her dream customized Gibson SJ-200 acoustic in a standout Cherry finish. Featuring an SJ-200 body with a AAA Sitka spruce top and flamed maple back paired with an ES-345 neck, it’s definitely a bit different than a standard SJ-200 acoustic guitar. Other personal touches from Orianthi include an ebony fingerboard with new lotus neck inlays and a mother-of-pearl Orianthi “O” symbol on the headstock, gold Grover Keystone tuners, a distinctive Cherry nitrocellulose lacquer finish and an LR Baggs Orianthi Pickup System that was custom-voiced for Orianthi and features adjustable saturation and soundhole-mounted controls”.

Listen to Orianthi perform using the guitar here:

