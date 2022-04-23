Gil Matthews Latest Bake-off is the Spectrum Indelible Murtceps ‘Testimonial’ - Noise11.com

Gil Matthews has given The Spectrum/Indelible Murtceps album ‘Testimonial’ a long overdue make-over on the 2022 edition is now out of the oven (literally).
Matthews puts most master tapes he uses for his Aztec Records reissues through a process called Baking.
Watch this video to see what that means:
Spectrum ‘Testimonial was the third studio album for Spectrum. Until now, it had never been released on CD.
It features:
Michael (Mike) Rudd / acoustic guitar, electric guitar, vocals
Bill Putt / bass guitar
Ray Arnott / drums, percussion, vocals
John Mills / piano, electric piano, Hammond organ, Optronics 1000 Series synthesizer
The album was recorded at – Bill Armstrong Studios and mixed at – EMI Studios 301.
Track Listing
“Live in Gladstone” December 1994
1. The Indelible Shuffle [Murtceps]
2. It Would Be Nice [Spectrum]
3. Ray’s Boogie [Murtceps]
4. Singing The Blues [Murtceps]
5. I Think I Even Missed The Station [Spectrum]
6. Hot Rocket [Murtceps]
7. Real Meanie [Murtceps]
8. Who Is Bugging You? [Spectrum]
9. Essay In Paranoia [Spectrum]
10. Homesick Valium Blues [Spectrum]
Package Contents
This Deluxe CD version is packaged in a 4 panel digi-pak. Digitally remastered audio by Gil Matthews, it sounds better than ever, with a colour booklet, rare photos and liner notes by Ian McFarlane is a must-have for fans.
Jump in here to grab a copy of this rare Australian classic.
