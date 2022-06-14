Gilbert O’Sullivan Invited Mick Hucknall and K.T. Tunstall To Guest On His New Album ‘Driven’ - Noise11.com

Gilbert O’Sullivan have two very special guests on his new album ‘Driven’, Mick Hucknall of Simply Red and K.T. Tunstall.

Gilbert O’Sullivan told Noise11.com, “I think you are probably aware that duets are the in thing at the moment. If you look at new albums by most people, Ed Sheeran, they are all doing duets. So what happened, we finished ‘Take Love’ which was a really good track, we really enjoyed doing it and myself and the producer thought this would be a good song for a duet. Who would we approach? So I said to Andy (Wight), the producer K.T. Tunstall had a record out sometime ago called ‘Suddenly I See’, not a dissimilar tempo so we approached K.T. who lives in California. She loved the track. We sent the track to her. She put her vocal on it in Los Angeles and she rocks. She sounds really good. She came to London and we did a video. I hadn’t done a video in 30 years”.

Gilbert continued, “With Mick, Andy Wight is the producer of Simply Red and also Simple Minds. While we were recording he would occasionally go to Mick’s house and he said to Andy ‘I know you are recording with Ray (Gilbert). If there is something you think it would be nice for me to sing with him let me know. So we sent him two tracks ‘Love Casualty’ and ‘Let Bygones Be Bygones’ and he chose ‘Bygones’.

Gilbert O’Sullivan’s 20th album ‘Driven’ is out now.

