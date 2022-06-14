 Gilbert O’Sullivan Invited Mick Hucknall and K.T. Tunstall To Guest On His New Album ‘Driven’ - Noise11.com
Gilbert O'Sullivan

Gilbert O’Sullivan Invited Mick Hucknall and K.T. Tunstall To Guest On His New Album ‘Driven’

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2022

in News

Gilbert O’Sullivan have two very special guests on his new album ‘Driven’, Mick Hucknall of Simply Red and K.T. Tunstall.

Gilbert O’Sullivan told Noise11.com, “I think you are probably aware that duets are the in thing at the moment. If you look at new albums by most people, Ed Sheeran, they are all doing duets. So what happened, we finished ‘Take Love’ which was a really good track, we really enjoyed doing it and myself and the producer thought this would be a good song for a duet. Who would we approach? So I said to Andy (Wight), the producer K.T. Tunstall had a record out sometime ago called ‘Suddenly I See’, not a dissimilar tempo so we approached K.T. who lives in California. She loved the track. We sent the track to her. She put her vocal on it in Los Angeles and she rocks. She sounds really good. She came to London and we did a video. I hadn’t done a video in 30 years”.

Gilbert continued, “With Mick, Andy Wight is the producer of Simply Red and also Simple Minds. While we were recording he would occasionally go to Mick’s house and he said to Andy ‘I know you are recording with Ray (Gilbert). If there is something you think it would be nice for me to sing with him let me know. So we sent him two tracks ‘Love Casualty’ and ‘Let Bygones Be Bygones’ and he chose ‘Bygones’.

Gilbert O’Sullivan’s 20th album ‘Driven’ is out now.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Watch Michael Anthony Sing Van Halen’s ‘Ain’t Talkin bout Love’

Fans at The Circle in New Jersey last week were treated to something special. Founding Van Halen member and bass player Michael Anthony performing the Van Halen song ‘Ain’t Talkin Bout Love’.

12 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Undergoes Major Operation

Ozzy Osbourne has undergone a major operation to remove pins in this neck and back.

13 hours ago
Ellen Foley
Ellen Foley Sidelined With Covid And Out of Ian Hunter Birthday Show

Ellen Foley will miss the event performing the songs of Ian Hunter at the City Winery in New York this weekend after coming down with Covid.

15 hours ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Responds to Elvis Costello Comments About His Party of the Palace Performance

Rod Stewart has responded to Elvis Costello’s diss of his Queen’s Jubilee Palace show taking it personal, asking “where’s your hair gone mate”.

15 hours ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Mick Jagger Has Covid, Rolling Stones Amsterdam Postponed

Mick Jagger has Covid and the Rolling Stones show in Amsterdam last night has been postponed.

17 hours ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Lydon Still Pissed Off With Danny Boyle Over ‘Pistol’

John Lydon has branded Danny Boyle "disgusting" for dismissing his complaints about Pistol, the director's new Sex Pistols series on Disney+.

1 day ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Calls The Queen’s Jubilee Concert What It Was – SHITE

Elvis Costello has branded the Platinum Party at the Palace concert "shite" and singled out Sir Rod Stewart's performance for particular criticism.

1 day ago