Gordi Shares Live Performance of ‘Sandwiches’ - Noise11.com

Gordi has shared her performance of ‘Sandwiches’ recorded at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney.

“It’s a genuine privilege to be able to play live music again as the pandemic rages on around the world,” Gordi says. “Tucked away in Chippendale in Sydney, Phoenix Central Park seemed an unassuming place when I first looked at it from the outside. But beyond the concrete door, there is this enchanting, arresting space.

“On March 3rd of this year I performed there – it was just me, a harmonium I bought on Gumtree, a guitar, some noise-making things and a Fazioli. It felt like a church with one-hundred masked people sitting with me in silence. It was the day after Michael Gudinski had died. The show was beautifully recorded by Josh Craig and mixed by Karl Cash.

A heartfelt thank you to Judith and Beau and the whole Phoenix crew for letting me be in this space. Refracted: Live at Phoenix Central Park EP is out now everywhere.”

The full recording will be released as a live EP Refracted: Live at Phoenix Central Park.

Gordi will head out on tour with Paul Kelly in July.

PAUL KELLY WITH SPECIAL GUEST GORDI – TOUR DATES

Fri 2-Jul | Toowoomba QLD | Empire Theatre

Sat 3-Jul | Gold Coast QLD | HOTA Theatre

Sun 4-Jul | Ipswich QLD | Ipswich Civic Centre

Thu 15-Jul | Cairns QLD | Cairns PAC

Sat 17-Jul | Port Douglas | Yacht Club

Fri 23-Jul | Hobart | Odeon Theatre

Sat 24-Jul | Hobart | Odeon Theatre

Tue 27-Jul | Warrnambool VIC | Lighthouse Theatre

Wed 28-Jul | Warrnambool VIC | Lighthouse Theatre

Thu 29-Jul | Bendigo VIC Ulumbarra Theatre

Wed 4-Aug | Merimbula NSW | Club Sapphire

Thu 5-Aug | Wollongong NSW | Anita’s Theatre

Fri 6-Aug | Wollongong NSW | Anita’s Theatre

Sat 7-Aug | Bathurst NSW | Memorial Entertainment Centre

Sun 8-Aug | Newcastle NSW | Civic Theatre

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments