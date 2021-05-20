 Gordi Shares Live Performance of ‘Sandwiches’ - Noise11.com
Gordi Shares Live Performance of ‘Sandwiches’

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2021

in News

Gordi has shared her performance of ‘Sandwiches’ recorded at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney.

“It’s a genuine privilege to be able to play live music again as the pandemic rages on around the world,” Gordi says. “Tucked away in Chippendale in Sydney, Phoenix Central Park seemed an unassuming place when I first looked at it from the outside. But beyond the concrete door, there is this enchanting, arresting space.

“On March 3rd of this year I performed there – it was just me, a harmonium I bought on Gumtree, a guitar, some noise-making things and a Fazioli. It felt like a church with one-hundred masked people sitting with me in silence. It was the day after Michael Gudinski had died. The show was beautifully recorded by Josh Craig and mixed by Karl Cash.

A heartfelt thank you to Judith and Beau and the whole Phoenix crew for letting me be in this space. Refracted: Live at Phoenix Central Park EP is out now everywhere.”

The full recording will be released as a live EP Refracted: Live at Phoenix Central Park.

Gordi will head out on tour with Paul Kelly in July.

PAUL KELLY WITH SPECIAL GUEST GORDI – TOUR DATES

Fri 2-Jul | Toowoomba QLD | Empire Theatre
Sat 3-Jul | Gold Coast QLD | HOTA Theatre
Sun 4-Jul | Ipswich QLD | Ipswich Civic Centre
Thu 15-Jul | Cairns QLD | Cairns PAC
Sat 17-Jul | Port Douglas | Yacht Club
Fri 23-Jul | Hobart | Odeon Theatre
Sat 24-Jul | Hobart | Odeon Theatre
Tue 27-Jul | Warrnambool VIC | Lighthouse Theatre
Wed 28-Jul | Warrnambool VIC | Lighthouse Theatre
Thu 29-Jul | Bendigo VIC Ulumbarra Theatre
Wed 4-Aug | Merimbula NSW | Club Sapphire
Thu 5-Aug | Wollongong NSW | Anita’s Theatre
Fri 6-Aug | Wollongong NSW | Anita’s Theatre
Sat 7-Aug | Bathurst NSW | Memorial Entertainment Centre
Sun 8-Aug | Newcastle NSW | Civic Theatre

