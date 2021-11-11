Graeme Edge of The Moody Blues Dead At 80 - Noise11.com

Graeme Edge, the drummer for the legendary The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 80.

Edge was an original member of The Moody Blues, forming the band in 1964 with Denny Laine, Clink Warwick, Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas. With Laine on vocals, they had their first hit in 1965 with ‘Go Now’. Laine later became a member of Paul McCartney’s Wings and McCartney added the song to the Wings setlist.

Edge was known as the poet in The Moody Blues. His pieces ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Late Lament’ were included on the album ‘Days of Future Past’.

Edge’s poems who continue to be placed on Moody Blues albums but it was one of his songs ‘Isn’t It Strange’ that became a major hit for The Moody Blues.

Graeme Edge was diagnosed with cancer in July 2021. He died 11 November, 1980.

