Graham Russell Of Air Supply Tests Positive To Covid-19 - Noise11.com

Graham Russell of Air Supply has revealed that he has tested positive to Covid-19.
At the Air Supply socials Graham said,
Hi Everyone,
Just wanted to let you know that unfortunately I tested POSITIVE for COVID today and consequently the shows for this weekend in Beverly Hills and Kentucky have been postponed. Beverly Hills has been rescheduled for November 26, 2021 … Our show in Kentucky has been postponed … We will of course keep you posted …
Stay Safe
Russell
Air Supply’s next scheduled show is September 24 in Detroit which doesn’t give Graham a lot of time to get better.
Air Supply’s last album was ‘Mumbo Jumbo’ in 2010. The history goes back to Sydney and the first album ‘Air Supply’ in 1976. That gave them their first hit in Australia with ‘Love and Other Bruises’.
The US hits started with ‘Lost In Love’ in 1980. That started an 11 hit run in America for Air Supply, eight of which were Top 10 hits.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook