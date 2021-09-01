 Graham Russell Of Air Supply Tests Positive To Covid-19 - Noise11.com
Graham Russell of Air Supply performing at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.photo by Ros O'Gorman

Graham Russell of Air Supply performing at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.photo by Ros O'Gorman

Graham Russell Of Air Supply Tests Positive To Covid-19

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2021

in News

Graham Russell of Air Supply has revealed that he has tested positive to Covid-19.

At the Air Supply socials Graham said,

Hi Everyone,
Just wanted to let you know that unfortunately I tested POSITIVE for COVID today and consequently the shows for this weekend in Beverly Hills and Kentucky have been postponed. Beverly Hills has been rescheduled for November 26, 2021 … Our show in Kentucky has been postponed … We will of course keep you posted …
Stay Safe
Russell

Air Supply’s next scheduled show is September 24 in Detroit which doesn’t give Graham a lot of time to get better.

Air Supply’s last album was ‘Mumbo Jumbo’ in 2010. The history goes back to Sydney and the first album ‘Air Supply’ in 1976. That gave them their first hit in Australia with ‘Love and Other Bruises’.

The US hits started with ‘Lost In Love’ in 1980. That started an 11 hit run in America for Air Supply, eight of which were Top 10 hits.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Fleetwood Mac Future Games
Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Future Games’ The First Album With Christine McVie Clocks Up 50th Anniversary

Fleetwood Mac’s fifth album ‘Future Games’ is 50 years old this week. It was the first Fleetwood Mac album to feature Christine McVie as a full member.

3 hours ago
Abba Voyage 020921
ABBA Leak Expected To Announce Full Album Of 10 Songs And Release Two This Week

A leak ahead of the ABBA Voyage announcement this week is suggesting 10 new songs are on the way making for a complete ‘Voyage’ album with two of the new songs set for release this week.

6 hours ago
Gene Simmons of KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gene Simmons Tests Positive To Covid, Australian Kiss Dates Postponed

Gene Simmons of Kiss has tested positive to Covid-19 right as his fellow Kiss mate Paul Stanley is recovering from the same thing.

8 hours ago
Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lindsey Buckingham Announces His First Ever Solo UK Tour

Lindsey Buckingham is set for his first-ever solo tour of Europe.

17 hours ago
Abba Voyage 020921
ABBA Generate Over 4 Million First Day Tik Tok Views

ABBA have joined social media platform Tik Tok and in just over 24 hours have generated over 4 million views.

1 day ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Charlie Watts Book Tops Best Seller List

A book about Charlie Watts, only released one-month ago, has become a best seller following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer last week.

1 day ago
John Mellencamp photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mellencamp Dusts Off The Archives With 2000 Concert

John Mellencamp is the latest artist to be dusting off the old tapes with the release of a live album from his 2000 Good Samaritan tour.

1 day ago