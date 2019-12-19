 Grammy Museum To Open Amy Winehouse Exhibit - Noise11.com
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Grammy Museum To Open Amy Winehouse Exhibit

by Music-News.com on December 20, 2019

in News

An Amy Winehouse exhibition is to open at Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum next month.

U.S. Recording Academy chiefs told the Associated Press on Thursday that their museum will host items including the late singer’s most famous outfits – such as the halterneck dress she wore during her final performance in Belgrade, Serbia before her death at the age of 27 in 2011.

Handwritten lyrics, home video, journal entries and more items from her family’s personal archive will also go on show when the Beyond Black – The Style of Amy Winehouse exhibit opens on 17 January.

“Amy not only brought her gift of music to the world, but also her fashion. We’re eager for people to see her bold, beautiful spirit through all forms of her creativity,” her father, Mitch, said in a statement.

Although the star only released two studio albums before her death from accidental alcohol poisoning, she won five Grammy Awards at the 2008 ceremony, but could not attend after being denied a visa. She also won a Grammy posthumously, for a collaboration with Tony Bennett, in 2012.

The exhibit will also feature never worn dresses created by the Back to Black hitmaker’s stylist, Naomi Parry, for her cancelled 2011 summer festival shows.

“Working with Amy was one of my most satisfying and creative times in my career,” Parry added. “I’m excited for the world to finally see the looks we created for what would have been her 2011 summer festival tour.”

Many of the items on show will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to help young people suffering from drug and alcohol misuse, in November 2021.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Angie McMahon
Australian Music Prize Nominees Announced

The annual Australian Music Prize - one of the most lauded awards in Australian music - has announced their shortlist for 2019 and there are some amazing records on it.

3 hours ago
Casey Barnes
Casey Barnes Covers Tones And I ‘Dance Monkey’

Casey Barnes has created his take on the 2019 hit of the year ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I.

4 hours ago
Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis Immortalised In Mississippi

Legendary musician Jerry Lee Lewis has been given a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail, which will be displayed outside of his ranch in Nesbit.

4 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne performs at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 15th March 2008 photo by Mandy Hall
Ozzy Osbourne Debuts ‘Under The Graveyard’ Video

Ozzy Osbourne has debuted an autobiographical video detailing his drunken, drug-fucked early years with his new video ‘Under The Graveyard’.

5 hours ago
Yeasayer
Yeasayer Is No More

Yeasayer have split and the Australian tour has gone down the toilet with the band.

12 hours ago
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Steven Tyler Discusses Human Dynamics Within Aerosmith

Steven Tyler spent "many years" feeling angry at his bandmates and management for forcing him to get sober.

16 hours ago
Jarvis Cocker, Pulp
Jarvis Cocker C**ts Are Still Running The World On Track To Be UK’s No 1 Christmas Song

The attempt to make Jarvis Cocker’s ‘C**ts Are Still Running The World’ the number one song in the UK looks like it may just pay off.

1 day ago