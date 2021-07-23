Green Day Play Their First Show Since Covid Began - Noise11.com

Green Day have played their first complete show since Covid began at a gig in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Green Day’s last complete set was 7 February 2020.

The show on 20 July at Cains Ballroom in Tulsa featured a Kiss cover ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ and live for the first time ever the 2021 single ‘Pollyanna.

Here is the Green Day setlist for 20 July 2021 from Tulsa

Welcome to Paradise (from Kerplunk, 1991)

2000 Light Years Away (from Kerplunk, 1991)

Longview (from Dookie, 1994)

Burnout (from Dookie, 1994)

Hitchin’ a Ride (from Nimrod, 1997)

Rock and Roll All Nite (KISS cover)

Brain Stew (from Insomniac, 1995)

St. Jimmy (from American Idiot, 2004)

When I Come Around (from Dookie, 1994)

Going to Pasalacqua (from 39/Smooth, 1990)

Waiting (from Warning, 2000)

Scattered (from Nimrod, 1997)

Minority (from Warning, 2000)

Pollyanna (single, 2021)

Holiday (from American Idiot, 2004)

Boulevard of Broken Dreams (from American Idiot, 2004)

Still Breathing (from Revolution Radio, 2016)

Jesus of Suburbia (from American Idiot, 2004)

The next Green Day show is 24 July in Arlington, Texas.

