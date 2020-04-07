 Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Has Written Six Songs In Isolation - Noise11.com
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Green Day, Melbourne Soundwave 2014, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Has Written Six Songs In Isolation

by Music-News.com on April 8, 2020

in News

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is using his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to get ahead with the band’s next project.

Armstrong – who is joined by Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool in the trio – has revealed they are once again going to work with the Butch Walker – who produced their latest LP ‘Father Of All…’ – on the new collection tracks.

He told Kerrang!: “I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on.

“I don’t know when I can get together with Mike [Dirnt, bass] and Tré [Cool, drums], but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [‘Father Of All…’ producer] Butch Walker.”

Billie has also been taking part in live-streamed concerts and recently appeared on Sir Elton John’s ‘Living Room Concert For America’, whilst he is set to perform for Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ virtual concert, along with the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

But the 48-year-old star admitted he’s feeling “pretty lost” as he is missing his sons Joey, 25, and Jakob, 21, who are also musicians, and had been in Europe on tour and have had to be self-isolated away from their mom Adrienne and their dad as a precaution.

He told the publication: “I feel pretty lost in all of this.

“I think a lot of people are trying to do the right thing and be with their families and friends as much as they can.

“It’s been hard, because I wasn’t able to see [my two sons] Joey or Jakob at first as they were touring Europe.

“We had to keep a distance, and it’s just been me and [his wife] Adrienne. When you have that separation, you realise that we take for granted some of the things that matter most to us.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Pretenders
The Pretenders To Release Rockin’ ‘Love For Hate’ Album In July

The 11th album for The Pretenders ‘Hate For Sale’ will be released on 17 July, 2020.

4 hours ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
National Indigenous Music Awards To Be Online Only During COVID-19 Crisis

The National Indigenous Music Awards are pleased to announce in the face of the COVID19 pandemic, that they will continue in 2020, reacting to a climate where celebrating and shining a light on First Nations artists is even more important than ever. Opening their nominations today, the NIMAs are ready to face the challenge of building and supporting community in a changed world.

6 hours ago
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
R. Kelly Denied Early Release

A New York judge has shot down R. Kelly's bid for an early prison release amid coronavirus concerns.

10 hours ago
Bob Geldof SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bob Geldof To Band-Aid Critic “Go Fuck Yourself”

Bob Geldof has blasted the snowflakes who moan about his Band Aid hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' making celebrities out to be "white saviours".

11 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert Is Motivational Not A Fundraiser

Lady Gaga's upcoming One World: Together at Home concert will not be a fundraising event as she feels it is inappropriate to ask fans for donations amid the coronavirus crisis.

14 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
How Jimmy Barnes And Family Are Isolating

Jimmy Barnes, wife Jane, Son Jackie and daughter Mahalia are all keeping musical while the global pandemic is going on.

23 hours ago
Ben Lee, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ben Lee Pays Tribute To R.E.M. With Nightswimming

Ben Lee has offered fans a taste of R.E.M. to mark the 40th anniversary of the first R.E.M. concert. Ben has covered ‘Nightswimming’.

1 day ago