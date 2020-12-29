 Grimes To Release ‘Miss Anthropocene’ Remix - Noise11.com
Grimes To Release ‘Miss Anthropocene’ Remix

by Paul Cashmere on December 29, 2020

in News

Grimes will release a second edition of ‘Miss Anthropocene’. The new remix edition will feature different takes on the songs from Richie Hawtin, ANNA, Bloodpop, Julien Bracht and more.

‘Miss Anthropocene’ Remix tracklisting:

‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix)’
‘Darkseid (Richie Hawtin Remix) [ft. 潘PAN]’
‘Delete Forever (Channel Tres Remix)’
‘Violence (REZZ Remix) [ft. i_o]’
‘4ÆM (Original Mix)’
‘New Gods (Tale of Us & Âme Remix)’
‘My Name Is Dark (Julien Bracht Remix)’
‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around (Things You Say Remix)’
‘Before the Fever (Original Mix)’
‘IDORU (Modeselektor Remix)’
‘We Appreciate Power (BloodPop® Remix) [ft. HANA]’

‘Miss Anthropocene’ was the fifth Grimes album and first album in four years. The album was a concept album about the ‘anthropomorphic goddess of climate change inspired by Roman mythology.

The original album peaked at no 10 in Australia and the UK and no 32 in the USA.

