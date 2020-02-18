 Grinspoon, You Am I, Magic Dirt Prepare For Spring Loaded - Noise11.com
Grinspoon

Grinspoon

Grinspoon, You Am I, Magic Dirt Prepare For Spring Loaded

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2020

in News

After a successful 2019 in Queensland, Spring Loaded has expanded to Sydney as well for 2020.

Grinspoon, You Am I, Magic Dirt and Screamfeeder will perform at both the Queensland and New South Wales shows.

Sydney also has Custard, Frenzal Rhomb, Tumbleweek and Caligula.

The Bribie Island show features Regurgiator, Shihad, The Fauves and The Meanies.

The Spring Loaded Sydney line up features –
Grinspoon, You Am I, Custard, Frenzal Rhomb, Magic Dirt,
Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder & Caligula.

Bribie Island –
Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Shihad, Magic Dirt,
The Fauves, The Meanies & Screamfeeder

Spring Loaded SYDNEY
Saturday, May 9 – The Lawn @ Royal Randwick*
Gates open 3.00pm

Spring Loaded BRIBIE ISLAND
Saturday, June 20: Sandstone Point Hotel

Pre-sale: Thursday, February 20
Tickets on sale: Monday, February 24

