Grinspoon, You Am I, Magic Dirt Prepare For Spring Loaded

After a successful 2019 in Queensland, Spring Loaded has expanded to Sydney as well for 2020.

Grinspoon, You Am I, Magic Dirt and Screamfeeder will perform at both the Queensland and New South Wales shows.

Sydney also has Custard, Frenzal Rhomb, Tumbleweek and Caligula.

The Bribie Island show features Regurgiator, Shihad, The Fauves and The Meanies.

The Spring Loaded Sydney line up features –

Grinspoon, You Am I, Custard, Frenzal Rhomb, Magic Dirt,

Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder & Caligula.

Bribie Island –

Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Shihad, Magic Dirt,

The Fauves, The Meanies & Screamfeeder

Spring Loaded SYDNEY

Saturday, May 9 – The Lawn @ Royal Randwick*

Gates open 3.00pm

Spring Loaded BRIBIE ISLAND

Saturday, June 20: Sandstone Point Hotel

Pre-sale: Thursday, February 20

Tickets on sale: Monday, February 24

