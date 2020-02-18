Grinspoon, You Am I, Magic Dirt Prepare For Spring Loaded

After a successful 2019 in Queensland, Spring Loaded has expanded to Sydney as well for 2020.
Grinspoon, You Am I, Magic Dirt and Screamfeeder will perform at both the Queensland and New South Wales shows.
Sydney also has Custard, Frenzal Rhomb, Tumbleweek and Caligula.
The Bribie Island show features Regurgiator, Shihad, The Fauves and The Meanies.
The Spring Loaded Sydney line up features –
Grinspoon, You Am I, Custard, Frenzal Rhomb, Magic Dirt,
Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder & Caligula.
Bribie Island –
Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Shihad, Magic Dirt,
The Fauves, The Meanies & Screamfeeder
Spring Loaded SYDNEY
Saturday, May 9 – The Lawn @ Royal Randwick*
Gates open 3.00pm
Spring Loaded BRIBIE ISLAND
Saturday, June 20: Sandstone Point Hotel
Pre-sale: Thursday, February 20
Tickets on sale: Monday, February 24
