Grow A Motörhead Mö for Mövember - Noise11.com

Motörhead fans are invited to grow a Motörhead Mö for Mövember and think about men’s health.

To sign up to grow your own mo’, visit www.movember.com/lemmy

Motörhead fans are encouraged to shave down on October 31 and then mö up across November. For Mövember, you are encouraged to gröw a Lemmy mö.

MÖVEMBER is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, MÖVEMBER is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity’s vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health.