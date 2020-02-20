 Gwen Stefani Cancels Four Vegas Shows - Noise11.com
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt - Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Gwen Stefani Cancels Four Vegas Shows

by Music-News.com on February 21, 2020

in News

Gwen Stefani has cancelled four Las Vegas shows without explanation.

Gwen – who has kids Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, five, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – scrapped four dates of her ‘Just a Girl’ residency in Sin City, but Gwen didn’t offer a specific explanation for the decision at the time.

A source told Us Weekly: “She goes from performing high-intensity shows to being the mom of three very active boys. It finally caught up with her.”

On February 5, the blonde beauty revealed she felt “under the weather” – which meant she wasn’t able to take to the stage at Planet Hollywood.

At the time, Gwen insisted she would be doing all she could to return in time for her gigs on February 8, 12 and 14 – but she ultimately had to cancel those dates, too.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton – Gwen’s boyfriend – recently confessed he wants to forget what he was like before he started dating the pop star.

The 43-year-old singer – who started dating Gwen in 2015 – reflected on his romance with his partner, saying she’s made him a much nicer person.

Speaking to ‘The Voice’ co-star Kelly Clarkson, Blake said: “I don’t want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually.

“I’m a little bit of a jerk to you still. But I was a jerk to everybody … Look how nice I am now!”

Gwen also got emotional as she revealed how much her own life has changed thanks to their relationship.
She added: “Blake saved my life, everybody knows that.

“Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savour every moment together, and just to be back on ‘The Voice’ as well – not to change the subject – but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Avalanches
The Avalanches Release New Song ‘We Will Always Love You’

The Avalanches have released their first new music since 2016. Check out ‘We Will Always Love You’.

5 mins ago
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Split Took A Lot Of Consideration

Country music stars Rascal Flatts faced a "very tough decision" to retire as a trio because the love they share for one another is stronger than ever.

1 hour ago
Prince
Prince Estate Reveals Next Round of Reissues

The next round of Prince reissues will be 2001’s ‘The Rainbow Children’ and 2002’s ‘One Nite Alone’.

3 hours ago
A-ha
Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha Hasn’t Formed An Opinion of Billie Eilish’s Bond Song Yet

Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha says he has only heard Billy Eilish’s new Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ once and really hasn’t formed an opinion of it yet.

4 hours ago
Whitesnake
Whitesnake and Scorpions Play Their First Shows of 2020 In Melbourne

Both Whitesnake and Scorpions reactivated in Australia on Wednesday (19 February) playing their first shows for 2020.

23 hours ago
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Bon Jovi Release New Song ‘Limitless’

Bon Jovi have just popped out the first single off their next album ‘Bon Jovi:2020’. Listen to ‘Limitless’.

24 hours ago
Queen + Adam Lambert Melbourne 19 Feb 20 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Queen + Adam Lambert Reign (and Rain) Over Melbourne #REVIEW

Adam Lambert is the perfect frontman for Queen. Freddie Mercury was a pop star fronting a rock band. Pop on Rock. That’s why Roger Rodgers didn’t work. It was Rock on Rock.

1 day ago