H.E.R. Wins Oscar For Original Song - Noise11.com

H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas are Oscar winners. The Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2021 has gone to the movie ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ for the song ‘Fight For You’.

‘Fight For You’ beat ‘Hear My Voice’ from the Trial Of The Chicago 7 — Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite; ‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga — Music and lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson; ‘Io Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se) — Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini and ‘Speak Now’ from One Night In Miami … — Music and lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth.

American singer songwriter Gabriella Wilson (aka H.E.R.) released her first song ‘Something to Prove’ in 2014. Her first album ‘Back Of My Mind’ is due soon.

Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor also won the Best Original Score Oscar for the movie ‘Soul’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments