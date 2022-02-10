Hall & Oates 1997 ‘Marigold Sky’ Album Is Heading To Vinyl For The First Time - Noise11.com

By the time Hall & Oates released their 15th album ‘Marigold Sky’ in 1997, vinyl was no longer a thing. For 2022, the album is finally making its way to vinyl.
“I look at ‘Marigold Sky’ as the lost Hall and Oates album”, says Daryl Hall. “The fans have been asking me for years about it. I’m really proud of these songs and happy to see that it’s getting a global re-release.”
‘Marigold Sky’ came after a seven year break for Hall & Oates. The album generated two Billboard Adult Contemporary hits with ‘’Promise Ain’t Enough’ and ‘The Sky Is Falling’.
John Oates is happy to see the album back for fans again. “I am really pleased that ‘Marigold Sky’ is finally becoming available around the world. It’s a very unique and cool album, and I hope old and new fans really enjoy it,” he said.
Hall & Oates – Marigold Sky tracklisting
2LP TRACKLIST
Romeo Is Bleeding
Marigold Sky
The Sky Is Falling
Out Of The Blue
Want To
Love Out Loud
Throw the Roses Away
I Don’t Think So
Promise Ain’t Enough
Time Won’t Pass Me By
Hold On To Yourself
War Of Words
2CD
Romeo Is Bleeding
Marigold Sky
The Sky Is Falling
Out Of The Blue
Want To
Love Out Loud
Throw the Roses Away
I Don’t Think So
Promise Ain’t Enough
Time Won’t Pass Me By
Hold On To Yourself
War Of Words
Romeo Is Bleeding (Radio Edit)
Hold On To Yourself (Remix)
The Sky Is Falling (Hot Mix)
Hall & Oates ‘Marigold Sky’ will be released on 25 March through BMG.
