Hall & Oates Release ‘Marigold Sky’ For The First Time Ever On Vinyl - Noise11.com

Hall and Oates Marigold Sky

Hall & Oates Release ‘Marigold Sky’ For The First Time Ever On Vinyl

by Paul Cashmere on March 26, 2022

in News

‘Marigold Sky’ was the 15th Daryl Hall & John Oates album. The album was originally released as an Indie record and didn’t get the exposure Hall & Oates were accustomed to as RCA and Arista artists.

As a result, the album had been out of print for years but its back now, and for the first time ever on Vinyl.

Daryl Hall says, “I look at ‘Marigold Sky’ as the lost Hall and Oates album. The fans have been asking me for years about it. I’m really proud of these songs and happy to see that it’s getting a global re-release.”

John Oates adds, “I am really pleased that ‘Marigold Sky’ is finally becoming available around the world. It’s a very unique and cool album, and I hope old and new fans really enjoy it.”

‘Marigold Sky’ is often cited as a Hall & Oates fan fav. The CD edition now comes with three additional tracks.

2LP TRACKLIST
Romeo Is Bleeding
Marigold Sky
The Sky Is Falling
Out Of The Blue
Want To
Love Out Loud
Throw the Roses Away
I Don’t Think So
Promise Ain’t Enough
Time Won’t Pass Me By
Hold On To Yourself
War Of Words

2CD
Romeo Is Bleeding
Marigold Sky
The Sky Is Falling
Out Of The Blue
Want To
Love Out Loud
Throw the Roses Away
I Don’t Think So
Promise Ain’t Enough
Time Won’t Pass Me By
Hold On To Yourself
War Of Words
Romeo Is Bleeding (Radio Edit)
Hold On To Yourself (Remix)
The Sky Is Falling (Hot Mix)

