Halsey Calls Out US Lawmakers for Protecting Guns Over Children - Noise11.com

Halsey has condemned U.S. lawmakers for “protecting guns” over “our youth” following a school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

Halsey opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two teachers, and injuring 17 others. The tragic incident took place 10 days after a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

On Wednesday, Halsey took to their Instagram Stories to urge American leaders to implement stricter gun control measures.

“It is so difficult to make statements and engage in conversations about lives lost to gun violence and mass shootings because it is so frequent and so horrific. But unfortunately it is also a routine news story for this generation and it shouldn’t be. I have nothing of value to add to this conversation because it never seems to move forward. And I don’t think a graphic from a musician is going to do anything but add noise to an already loud discussion,” the star, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, wrote. “Just like many of you, as a mother I’m scared. As a big sister, I’m scared. As a citizen, I’m angry. I can’t think of anything to say besides make sure you’re registered to vote. I just want all school-age children to be protected and not grow up in the epicenter of this trauma. It is so futile and revolting that lawmakers protect guns over our youth. It’s despicable.”

Meanwhile, many other celebrities have expressed their sadness over the shooting, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, LeBron James, Becky G, and Missy Elliott.

In an emotional Instagram post, Britney Spears declared “enough is enough”.

“My heart is shattered. I’m lost for words. My prayers are with the victims of Robb Elementary and their families,” the singer stated. “Our sympathies and condolences are just not enough. We have to take action. We need change. Enough is enough. We will keep our prayers coming even if it’s not enough to heal the loss.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

