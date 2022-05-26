 Halsey Calls Out US Lawmakers for Protecting Guns Over Children - Noise11.com
Halsey

Halsey

Halsey Calls Out US Lawmakers for Protecting Guns Over Children

by Music-News.com on May 26, 2022

in News

Halsey has condemned U.S. lawmakers for “protecting guns” over “our youth” following a school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

Halsey opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two teachers, and injuring 17 others. The tragic incident took place 10 days after a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

On Wednesday, Halsey took to their Instagram Stories to urge American leaders to implement stricter gun control measures.

“It is so difficult to make statements and engage in conversations about lives lost to gun violence and mass shootings because it is so frequent and so horrific. But unfortunately it is also a routine news story for this generation and it shouldn’t be. I have nothing of value to add to this conversation because it never seems to move forward. And I don’t think a graphic from a musician is going to do anything but add noise to an already loud discussion,” the star, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, wrote. “Just like many of you, as a mother I’m scared. As a big sister, I’m scared. As a citizen, I’m angry. I can’t think of anything to say besides make sure you’re registered to vote. I just want all school-age children to be protected and not grow up in the epicenter of this trauma. It is so futile and revolting that lawmakers protect guns over our youth. It’s despicable.”

Meanwhile, many other celebrities have expressed their sadness over the shooting, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, LeBron James, Becky G, and Missy Elliott.

In an emotional Instagram post, Britney Spears declared “enough is enough”.

“My heart is shattered. I’m lost for words. My prayers are with the victims of Robb Elementary and their families,” the singer stated. “Our sympathies and condolences are just not enough. We have to take action. We need change. Enough is enough. We will keep our prayers coming even if it’s not enough to heal the loss.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Motor Sister
Meat Loaf’s Daughter Pearl Aday Says Motor Sister Started As A Present For Her Husband’s 50th Birthday

Motor Sister, the band featuring Pearl Aday, the daughter of Meat Loaf and Scott Ian of Anthrax, started as a 50th birthday present for Scott to keep the music of Mother Superior live.

5 mins ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Remixed By Denise Chalia

Ed Sheeran has released his latest '2Step' remix by Irish-Zambian singer-songwriter Denise Chaila.

17 hours ago
Mary J Blige plays Hamer Hall on Wednesday 12 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adele and Mary J Blige Named In Time’s Influential Women List

Adele and Mary J. Blige have been named as two of the "most influential" people on the latest TIME100 list.

3 days ago
Carrie Underwood and Paul Cashmere photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carrie Underwood Misses American Idol Due To Covid Exposure

Carrie Underwood was forced to cancel an American Idol appearance due to Covid-19.

3 days ago
My Chemical Romance photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dead Body Found After My Chemical Romance Show

Thames Valley Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body at Stadium MK after My Chemical Romance performed on Saturday night.

3 days ago
Florence Welch photo from Frontier Touring
UK Charts: Florence + The Machine ‘Dance Fever’ Is No 1

Florence + The Machine score their fourth UK Number 1 album with Dance Fever this week.

4 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
Australian Charts: Kendrick Lamar Lands No 1 Album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar's fifth studio album titled "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" enters at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

4 days ago