Halsey Gives Birth To First Child - Noise11.com

Halsey has become a mum for the first time. Halsey and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, on 14 July, and Halsey shared the news with fans via Instagram on Monday.

Halsey posted one black-and-white photo of the tot snuggled against the star’s chest in hospital, as Halsey looked lovingly at Aydin, who was pictured gazing at the newborn.

Another snap showed the baby nursing.

The images were captioned: “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021”.

Halsey, who has been open about battling fertility issues in the past, stunned followers by revealing her pregnancy news in January, just three months after the musician was first linked to Aydin in October.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments