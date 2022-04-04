Halsey Leaves Grammy Awards Early Due To Sickness - Noise11.com

Halsey left the 2022 Grammy Awards early on Sunday as she was “not feeling super well”.

Halsey announced on Saturday that they would be attending the music ceremony in Las Vegas three days after having an operation to treat their endometriosis.

After making a brief appearance on the red carpet and inside the show, they decided to exit the prizegiving early to prioritise their health.

“Not feeling super well so I left early,” the star shared on their Instagram Stories. “Had to see BTS tho (sic). Going to get pasta and sleep. Thanks for everything luv u all.”

In their original message, Halsey asked anyone who saw them at the Grammys to “be gentle” as they were feeling fragile.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” the singer wrote. “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

Halsey was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power but was beaten by St. Vincent with Daddy’s Home.

