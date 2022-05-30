 Harlem Street Re-Named After Rapper Big L - Noise11.com
Big L Way, Harlem

Big L Way, Harlem

Harlem Street Re-Named After Rapper Big L

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2022

in News

W 140St in Harlem has been named Lamont ‘Big L’ Coleman Way, in honor of slain rapper Lamont Coleman (aka Big Al) who was shot dead in 1999.

A new street sign was erected on the corner of W 140th St and Lenox Avenue.

“It took a whole lot of effort and Support to get to this great point but as an collective we made it happen,” a thankyou on Instagram read. “The Biggest Thank you’s go out to the Dope 500 plus people who signed and passed the petition around so we could get this street renamed. There are entirely tooo many good people that gave this their support, so with all my heart, I personally want to say THANK YOU!!!!”

Big L was 24 years old when he was shot near the location at 139 and Lenox. A 2010 posthumous album was titled ‘139 and Lenox’.

While his debut 1995 album ‘Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous’ only reached no 149 in the USA, his posthumous release ‘The Big Picture’ (2000) reached no 13 and sold over 500,000.

