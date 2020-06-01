 Harry Styles Donating Post Bail Funds To US Protest Organisers - Noise11.com
Harry Styles Donating Post Bail Funds To US Protest Organisers

by Music-News.com on June 2, 2020

in News

Harry Styles is donating post bail funds to arrested protest organisers as a means of calling for justice following the death of George Floyd.

The unarmed African-American man died in hospital after a white Minneapolis cop kneeled on his neck during an arrest over counterfeit money in Minneapolis, Minnesota last Monday, with the shocking incident prompting riots and demonstrations across the U.S. over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Styles used his platform to promote the Black Lives Matter movement, and urged his fans to “educate” themselves on police brutality and racism.

“I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white,” he penned. “Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti-racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilises.”

Harry continued: “I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organisers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others.

“LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

Derek Chauvin, the cop who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been dismissed from the force.

