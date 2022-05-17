Harry Styles To Read CBeebies Bedtime Story - Noise11.com

Harry Styles is the next celebrity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Styles will read In Every House, On Every Street, written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine. The story has been described as a heartwarming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them.

“Throughout the young narrator’s house, there is laughter, games, fun, and love,” the book’s blurb reads, reports Radio Times. “Mom and Dad teach the children to bake together. They all spend time singing or just talking quietly. And the children learn to say ‘I’m sorry’ and how to clean up after playtime is done.

“In every house, on every street… there is laughter and tears. There are friends. There is family. And there is love.”

Introducing the story, Harry tells viewers: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

The episode will air on 23 May, three days after the release of the singer’s third studio album Harry’s House.

Previous celebrity readers in the past year include Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hiddleston, and Reese Witherspoon, while notable readers over the years include Tom Hardy, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, and Dolly Parton.

