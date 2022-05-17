 Harry Styles To Read CBeebies Bedtime Story - Noise11.com
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles To Read CBeebies Bedtime Story

by Music-News.com on May 17, 2022

in News

Harry Styles is the next celebrity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Styles will read In Every House, On Every Street, written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine. The story has been described as a heartwarming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them.

“Throughout the young narrator’s house, there is laughter, games, fun, and love,” the book’s blurb reads, reports Radio Times. “Mom and Dad teach the children to bake together. They all spend time singing or just talking quietly. And the children learn to say ‘I’m sorry’ and how to clean up after playtime is done.

“In every house, on every street… there is laughter and tears. There are friends. There is family. And there is love.”

Introducing the story, Harry tells viewers: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

The episode will air on 23 May, three days after the release of the singer’s third studio album Harry’s House.

Previous celebrity readers in the past year include Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hiddleston, and Reese Witherspoon, while notable readers over the years include Tom Hardy, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, and Dolly Parton.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout
Machine Gun Kelly To Auction Diamonds For Charity

Machine Gun Kelly is selling the diamonds he wore on his nails during the Billboard Music Awards for charity.

11 mins ago
My Chemical Romance photo by Devin Sarno courtesy of Warner Music
My Chemical Romance Debut First New Music Since 2014 ‘The Foundations of Decay’

My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Foundations of Decay’ is the band’s first new music since ‘Fake Your Death’ in 2014. The last album ‘Danger Days: The Trues Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ was released in 2010.

1 day ago
Arcade Fire, Big Day Out Melbourne
UK Charts: Arcade Fire ‘WE’ Debuts At No 1

Arcade Fire secure their fourth UK Number 1 album with WE this week.

2 days ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Harry Styles Spends Sixth Week At No 1

Harry Styles makes it to a mammoth six consecutive weeks at Number 1 in the UK with As It Was.

3 days ago
Travis Scott
Travis Scott Sued By Woman Who Miscarried After Astroworld Concert Tragedy

Travis Scott has been sued by a woman who allegedly suffered a miscarriage following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

3 days ago
Black Dahlia Murder from the bands Facebook page
Black Dahlia Murder Singer Trevor Scott Strnad Dead At 41

Black Dahlia Murder have announced the death of lead singer Trevor Scott Strnad at age 41.

5 days ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Went To Circus School To Prepare For Music Video

Harry Styles spent a month at circus school to prepare him for the epic stunts in his upcoming music video.

6 days ago