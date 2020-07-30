Hear Marilyn Manson’s New Song ‘We Are Chaos’ Produced By Shooter Jennings

Shooter Jennings is an unusual choice as producer for Marilyn Manson but its happened.

Jennings, the son of Waylon Jennings, is better known working with country acts like Brandi Carlisle and Tanya Tucker. Manson and Jennings recorded all 10 tracks from the upcoming Manson album ‘We Are Chaos’ before the pandemic set in.

Listen to the title track:

Manson says of the album, “When I listen to WE ARE CHAOS now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today. This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.

“This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener – it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.

“Making this record, I had to think to myself: ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

Marilyn Manson ‘We Are Chaos’ the album will be released on September 11.

