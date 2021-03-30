 Hear New Gary Numan 'Saints and Liars' - Noise11.com
Gary Numan photo by Tim Cashmere, music news, noise11.com

Gary Numan photo by Tim Cashmere

Hear New Gary Numan ‘Saints and Liars’

by Music-News.com on March 31, 2021

in News

Gary Numan has released his new single, ‘Saints And Liars’.

Numan has shared the latest track from his upcoming LP ‘Intruder’, a collection about the potential of an apocalypse and humans invading Earth.

Speaking of the track, Numan said: “’Saints And Liars’ is the earth drawing attention to our blind faith in religion, in a fictitious God, who in reality does nothing for us, while at the same time abusing and destroying the planet, which does everything for us.”

The electronic music pioneer previously released the album’s title track and the single ‘I Am Screaming’.

On the theme of the record, he said: “‘Intruder’ looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view. If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment.

“The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a total disregard for it’s well being. It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged. Disillusioned and heartbroken it is now fighting back.

“Essentially, it considers human kind to be a virus attacking the planet. Climate change is the undeniable sign of the Earth saying enough is enough, and finally doing what it needs to do to get rid of us, and explaining why it feels it has to do it.”

The 63-year-old star wrote the majority of his songs in lockdown, which has given him plenty of inspiration, including the new track ‘The Gift’ which he interprets as the planet’s way of eradicating mankind.

Other tunes – including ‘Is This World Not Enough’ and ‘A Black Sun’ – explore the ways the pandemic could have been avoided, and ‘Now and Forever’ offers his fans hope.

‘Intruder’ – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Savage: Songs From A Broken World’ – is released on May 21.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Wants Lindsey Buckingham Back In The Band

Mick Fleetwood wants a Fleetwood Mac reunion with “everyone who’s ever played” in the band.

23 hours ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Is Preparing His Legacy With A Stack Of Archive Releases This Year

Neil Young is at full tilt preparing new editions from his archive series because he says he doesn’t want to leave it to someone else after he is gone.

2 days ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Sex Pistols Locked In Lawsuit

The Sex Pistols are reportedly locked in a fresh lawsuit over royalties.

5 days ago
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
David Byrne Launching Social Distance Dance Club

Talking Heads star David Byrne is giving New Yorkers a new creative outlet by launching a social distance dance club in New York City.

5 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Debuts New Song Flesh and Blood For Michael Gudinski

Jimmy Barnes says his next album ‘Flesh and Blood’ is about family “and MG was a big part of ours”.

6 days ago
Prince
Prince Fans Invited To Paisley Park

Prince fans have been invited to mark the fifth anniversary of the music icon's death with a free visit to his Paisley Park compound.

6 days ago
BJ Thomas
BJ Thomas Reveals He Has Stage Four Cancer

Singer Songwriter BJ Thomas has revealed that he is being treated for stage 4 cancer.

7 days ago